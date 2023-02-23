Sports
Team New Brunswick Table Tennis is making a comeback after 20 years
Until eight months ago, Joanna Raj of Moncton had never played table tennis. This week, the 12-year-old is part of Team New Brunswick’s first table tennis team to compete in the Canada Winter Games in 20 years.
As a member of one of the youngest teams at the Games, her squad is made up entirely of players between the ages of 11 and 12. She says she doesn’t expect to win medals, but is here to learn and grow as a player.
Raj said she came to the Games to gain experience by playing against more experienced players. It’s not just about winning, it’s about learning, says Raj. I know I’m the youngest of them all and I just want to gain experience and go back and practice for the next Canada Games.
Raj said the competition she and her teammates have faced is very tough, but she learns things she needs to know. I played a lot of games and learned a lot. If I lose, I’m still upset, but I’ve learned something from each game.
Somewhat philosophical for her years, Raj said she finds table tennis a very interesting sport because there are so many ways to win, so many strategies and techniques that you can learn by watching older players.
Michel Ichiy, who is coaching a youth table tennis team for the first time in his life, is proud of his young team. They play against teams from other provinces made up of players who are older, taller and more experienced, but they are not intimidated, he says.
Table tennis is a very democratic sport just because of the nature of the sport itself, Ichiy said. But being older and more experienced than our team does make a difference. He said his players tend to be very vocal when they play.
These young athletes lose their temper more often. Children are often too shy or too loud. The older players benefit from that. He said older, more experienced players can try to make younger players like him lose focus.
That is something that can happen to children. It is a young team and although this is their first Canada Games, they will be able to make it to the next Canada Games as they are improving quickly.
There aren’t many competitive young players at the moment, but the four players competing here for New Brunswick are very good. They are chosen based on a national rating system that rates players based on their skill levels and previous matches.
Ichiy said his players should be proud of their efforts and courage.
I don’t think they realize how many games they’ve played because they’re spread out over a whole day, but they have a lot of energy and I’ve rarely heard them say they’re tired of playing. Ichiy, who lives in Saint John, said he and their other coaches in Moncton try to make sure their players keep their energy levels up because there is a skill gap between them and the other players they play against.
The teams they play against here in Charlottetown have players three and four years older than them, who are much taller and more experienced.
Ichiy said he and the team manager tried to make sure their players realized that medals were a long way off for them. Going for medals is too hard right now, so let’s learn as much as we can and gain experience for the next one. Then we can go for medals and go for positions.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.2023canadagames.ca/news/team-new-brunswick-table-tennis-makes-its-return-after-20-years
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The US intelligence manual for exposing Russia’s war plans in Ukraine
- US inflation rates are rising, a bad sign for most Americans
- Ukraine’s president hails nation’s ‘year of invincibility’ one year after Russia’s invasion – BBC News
- A woman dies every two minutes from pregnancy and childbirth
- Chatgpt Misinformation: AI Chatbots Like Bard and ChatGPT Fuel Fear of Misinformation Nightmare
- ULA Announces May Launch of First Vulcan
- This artist hopes to buy Jeff Koons’ broken balloon dogExBulletin
- A new mobile pack allows smartphones to send texts via satellite.smartphone
- Ukraine war: Reporting from Kiev as Russia’s invasion begins – BBC News
- BurgerFi Wins Best Burger Award at 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash
- “The Conservative Party is the Brexit Party” – Sebastian Payne, Director of Onward
- Apple analyst Kuo says low-end VR headset will launch in 2025