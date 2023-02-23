Team New Brunswick Table Tennis is making a comeback after 20 years

Until eight months ago, Joanna Raj of Moncton had never played table tennis. This week, the 12-year-old is part of Team New Brunswick’s first table tennis team to compete in the Canada Winter Games in 20 years.

As a member of one of the youngest teams at the Games, her squad is made up entirely of players between the ages of 11 and 12. She says she doesn’t expect to win medals, but is here to learn and grow as a player.

Raj said she came to the Games to gain experience by playing against more experienced players. It’s not just about winning, it’s about learning, says Raj. I know I’m the youngest of them all and I just want to gain experience and go back and practice for the next Canada Games.

Raj said the competition she and her teammates have faced is very tough, but she learns things she needs to know. I played a lot of games and learned a lot. If I lose, I’m still upset, but I’ve learned something from each game.

Somewhat philosophical for her years, Raj said she finds table tennis a very interesting sport because there are so many ways to win, so many strategies and techniques that you can learn by watching older players.

Michel Ichiy, who is coaching a youth table tennis team for the first time in his life, is proud of his young team. They play against teams from other provinces made up of players who are older, taller and more experienced, but they are not intimidated, he says.

Table tennis is a very democratic sport just because of the nature of the sport itself, Ichiy said. But being older and more experienced than our team does make a difference. He said his players tend to be very vocal when they play.

These young athletes lose their temper more often. Children are often too shy or too loud. The older players benefit from that. He said older, more experienced players can try to make younger players like him lose focus.

That is something that can happen to children. It is a young team and although this is their first Canada Games, they will be able to make it to the next Canada Games as they are improving quickly.

There aren’t many competitive young players at the moment, but the four players competing here for New Brunswick are very good. They are chosen based on a national rating system that rates players based on their skill levels and previous matches.

Ichiy said his players should be proud of their efforts and courage.

I don’t think they realize how many games they’ve played because they’re spread out over a whole day, but they have a lot of energy and I’ve rarely heard them say they’re tired of playing. Ichiy, who lives in Saint John, said he and their other coaches in Moncton try to make sure their players keep their energy levels up because there is a skill gap between them and the other players they play against.

The teams they play against here in Charlottetown have players three and four years older than them, who are much taller and more experienced.

Ichiy said he and the team manager tried to make sure their players realized that medals were a long way off for them. Going for medals is too hard right now, so let’s learn as much as we can and gain experience for the next one. Then we can go for medals and go for positions.