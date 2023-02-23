Minnesota Wild sabotages itself by treating Calen Addison this way

The moves made in the past two seasons have hampered the Minnesota Wild. The Wild have retreated into the proverbial corner regarding the NHL’s salary cap, and it’s only going to get worse.

We know this, Wild general manager Bill Guerin knows this, and hopefully head coach Dean Evason knows this.

So when those off-season moves were made by buying up what was left of the goliath contracts for Ryan Suter and Zach Parise and running a streaky but extremely prolific Kevin Fiala, we have no doubt that Evason was consulted about the decisions. Heading into training camp, Evason was optimistic that the Wild could generate the offensive gaps from within the organization.

At the beginning of the training camp, in an interview with Pioneer Press, Evason said, “You can go up and down our lineup from last season, and there’s a lot of guys that maybe people didn’t think would have the offensive production that they had.”

The coach was right, as the Wild benefited greatly from career offensive outbursts from Ryan Hartman (34 goals and 65 points) and Marcus Foligno (23 goals and 42 points) that propelled the team to a top-five offense for the 2021 -22 season. For Evason, he hoped for more of the same for 2022-23. “It could be the same this season when it comes to numbers. We hope it will be several people who stand up for us. We want our guys to compete. There will be an opportunity,” he continued.

That opportunity was there for some players as young guns like Sam Steel and Matt Boldy get a lot of attention on the top lines of the Wild. Those opportunities have yet to translate into replacing the offense that bled off in the off-season. Foligno and Hartman have predictably come back to Earth, on pace for just 16 goals and 32 assists combined this season. Those atmospheric shooting rates of 23.5 and 14.2 percent would never be repeatable if they hit the net for their careers at 13.3 percent and 10.3 percent, respectively.

While Boldy is more or less as promised, albeit a small step back in production with a greater reliance on him, we haven’t seen the immediate jump to prolific and impactful NHLer we were hoping for in fellow blue-chip prospect Marco Rossi . While we could debate the merits of Rossi’s relegation to the Iowa Wild farm team in the AHL, we have to talk about a player who seemingly made the leap to being influential and prolific early in his career.

After all, if the Wild bled away all of their forward’s offenses, going from one of the league’s most dynamic offenses one season to 28th in the NHL the next, where else can you get that offense but from the backend?

The curious case of Calen Addison

Before discussing the treatment or mistreatment of a defenseman as talented as 22-year-old Calen Addison, we need to understand his impact on the ice. As a Wild defender, Addison is on track for the 12th best offensive season in franchise history. On pace for four goals and 42 points, it would be the fourth-best point total we’ve seen from a defender in a Wild jersey not named Ryan Suter or Brent Burns.

As for his general ability to drive play, take shots and create overall attack, the boy is a stud. According to NaturalStatTrick.com, Addison leads all blueliners in shot attempts at 70 (!) per every 60 minutes, trailing only Boldy, Mats Zuccarello and our beloved Kirill Kaprizov among players who have played at least 100 minutes this season. All this from a rookie defenseman, someone who leads all NHL rookie defensemen in points.

We want to be honest about Addison’s value impact. A player who uses this kind of risk to give offense will undoubtedly take some ill-advised risks. Attempting passes that no other Wild defender can make sometimes means making passes that no blueliner can make should attempt.

He often gives the puck away, according to NHL. com, 1.20 times for every 60 minutes he plays. He concedes about 42 shot attempts per 60 minutes to his opponents.

These numbers play into what we see when we watch Addison play hockey.

At least, we think they do.

Addison actually gives the puck away less than most players on the Wild, at a lower rate than players like Hartman, Zuccarello, Foligno, and even Kaprizov. That’s on a 60 minute scale, so it’s not because he sees less ice time than she does. Opponents’ 42 shot attempts per 60 minutes is also the team’s third best, behind only Kaprizov and Boldy. It’s easy to forget that if you have the puck and shoot it at the opponent’s net, they don’t have a chance to do the same to you.

There’s no question that the risks Addison takes lead to better odds for the opposing team, but hockey games aren’t won in single plays. If you can tip the ice in your favor for a greater portion of the game than your opponent, you’ll win the game more often than not. That’s the power of Addison’s game.

He tilts the ice in his team’s favor, generating boatloads of offenses from the point and adding +1% xGF above the team average, as shown on the heatmap of HockeyViz.com. He’s not a net positive on defense, but he’s not negative either, as his reputation would dictate. He’s a blessing on the power play.

As the key return in the deal Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguinsthe young puck-moving blueliner is exceptional.

Watch the game, nerd

Ahead of their 2-1 victory over the Kings of Los Angeles Last night the Wild decided to scratch Addison for his fourth game in a row. Reflecting on his scratch in the game against the Colorado Avalanche last week, Addison said “it’s frustrating.” His final game in the Wild lineup was a 2-1 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers. His stats were prolific with one assist and one shot, but unremarkable.

Calen Addison – February 13 against Florida Panthers G a P PIM PPG SHG S Shifts TOI G a P PIM PPG SHG S Shifts TOI 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2:49 pm

So what about his performance in this game that led to four straight healthy scratches for Addison? Looking back at the game, a few things stand out.

Immediately off the bench, Addison prevents an attempted breakout pass from the Panthers player. While not active enough on his skates to completely extinguish the Panthers’ breakaway, he recovers and forces the attacker to take a bad angle and ultimately a perfectly safe shot from close to the goal line. Not a great shift for the most part, but ultimately not a bad one either.

First of all, some praise. Calen Addison is the power play cure for what ails the Minnesota Wild. He moves the puck, generates shots and is adept at making the breakaway pass. Addison generates excellent speed for the attack through the neutral zone; he keeps the puck moving along the tip, eventually forcing the goaltender to change corners. At one point, he does a great job of keeping the puck in the strike zone. There’s a reason he makes the Wild power play exponentially more dangerous.

Another excellent example of Addison’s power play value. Again, he does a great job of moving the puck past the point, something even elite defenders like Jared Spurgeon or Jonas Brodin have struggled with in their careers. In total, Addison had 6:52 power play time in this game and an absurdly high percentage of his 14:49 total ice time. Both management and coaching staff know his value for the power play and seemingly rob him of equally strong time for simple mistakes.

The first real mistake of the game for Addison and the Minnesota Wild. While Jon Merrill seemingly has to chase the puck carrier, Addison patrols the front of the net.

Finally, in a similar situation, Addison is either unable or unwilling to close the gap on his man and allow a clean deflection of a punt shot.





We don’t have any more clips to share because not much happened between that Panthers goal and the eventual victory attempt in the shootout at the end of the game.

It is difficult to pinpoint exactly what would have signaled that a longer stay in the press box would benefit the young defender. He scored a point and in a 2-1 shootout victory, it’s hard to say defense was a problem for the Wild that night. Perhaps the inability to clean the front of the net was a sticking point for the coaching staff, but coupled with the slow 31-year-old Merrill I think it’s fair to ask why it often felt like it wasn’t Addison’s role wash to release the pressure on the puck carrier.

Much ado about nothing

The last game Calen Addison played for the Minnesota Wild really highlights his tenure with the team. He occasionally makes frustrating mistakes, such as ill-timed and unwise drop passes, while adding dimension to the attack and even more to the power play that the organization lacks and would be hard to replace.

There’s a reason the Wild power play seems to have taken a 180-degree turn from a mediocre power play in 2021-22 to eighth best in the league this year alongside other teams like the Colorado Avalanche and the Boston Bruins. The coaching staff clearly recognizes this, as Addison has been given boatloads of ice time in the man’s favor. His 3:47 power play time as a defenseman is more than two and a half more than the next player, Jared Spurgeon, averaging 1:15 per game.

Attacking defenders are always viewed more critically for their defense because of the traditional way we look at position. Despite this, Addison is a great player, a difference maker and at such a young age on a team, absolutely foaming at the mouth for offense. He has his warts, like any player, but his strengths obscure many of the weaknesses that drove the Wild’s salary cap management and personnel decisions.

As a rookie with a desirable skill set for any NHL team, there must be cooperation between the team and the player to see him succeed. Scratching him for four games in a row makes it impossible to see that kind of collaboration happen.

In the future and present, the Wild are in trouble of their own making, and Addison is part of the solution that would see them take advantage of the young core and young superstar they have on their roster. Addison is a restricted free agent this coming offseason, albeit without any arbitration rights and his contract status will shape how we see the young, run-and-gun defenseman at Wild.

I hope we look back positively on the first part of his burgeoning career.