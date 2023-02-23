Local resident takes on grueling 24-hour table tennis match to raise money for charity





Chris Farquhar, Organization Development Facilitator at Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust, plans to attempt a grueling 24-hour table tennis marathon to raise vital funds for the Trusts Better Lives charity. The challenge will take place at the Keighley Table Tennis Center on Saturday, March 4, where Chris will compete against the mayor, colleagues, fellow players, family and a robot named Stefan. Chris Farquhar, an avid table tennis player, said: This is a really exciting challenge for me, it’s my first time doing something like this, but it means so much to do it for a good cause. Raising money for a good cause and supporting families through such an inclusive sport is great because anyone can participate in this sport whether you are 10 or 80. This event will hopefully encourage more people to take part in the sport of table tennis. The event kicks off at 8.15am with the mayor opening the first match and playing with Chris before taking on fellow table tennis teammates at the Keighley Table Tennis Centre. Chris will also be raising money for the Bradford Hospitals charity/Lord Mayors Appeal in support of the infirmary neonatal ward. Chris added: This is a very exciting opportunity for me to improve my skills as I will be mixing up my playing time and using both hands. My daughter will also bake cakes for the event. I am more than happy to welcome people who would like to come down and play against me. Visit to donate to the Better Lives charity and support Chris Farquhar as he participates in the 24-hour table tennis marathon https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/christopher-farquhar. The charity raises money to improve patient care and go beyond the core services offered. Read more about the charity: www.bdct.nhs.uk/better-lives-charity/.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bdct.nhs.uk/local-resident-takes-on-grueling-24-hour-table-tennis-challenge-to-raise-money-for-charity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos