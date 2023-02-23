Wednesday fantasy hockey tips – NHL picks, matchups, more





Three games traverse Wednesday’s light three-game slate, which kicks off with a theoretically epic goaltending battle between Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck and Islanders No. 1 Ilya Sorokin. While the Jets star wrapped up his impressive 50-save, 4-1 victory in Manhattan on Monday, Sorokin is confident after his own 44-save victory in Pittsburgh. When both netminders are at their best, this one can be tight. No Mathew Barzal – out indefinitely with a lower body injury – means veteran Kyle Palmieri jumps to the Isles’ top power with Bo Horvat and Co. Sign up for free fantasy baseball The 2023 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the gang back together or start a whole new tradition.

Join for free or start a competition >> Elsewhere, the Flames are desperate for a win in Arizona, while the Stars hope to reverse their recent run of bad luck against a Blackhawks team playing for the second time in as many nights. Sources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines All times Eastern. Favorable scoring matchups 9:30 p.m., Mullett Arena, watch live on ESPN+ The Flames can’t afford the luxury of flying through Wednesday’s date in Arizona ahead of Thursday’s theoretically tougher task in Vegas. Not after losing five of seven since the All-Star break. They know too. Already desperate for every point available, Calgary’s scoring skaters should add a little extra against a netminder who gave up five (on 14 shots) in his last outing and a club capable of picking up the occasional bundle. to give. Look for the Flames’ forwards to head things up this Wednesday, while members of their supporting cast such as Mikael Backlund and Dillon Dube also do their part. Mid-range fantasy attackers Nick Schmaltz, Arizona Coyotes (46.8%): After a two-game break, the Coyotes forward, who plays tough minutes every game, again found the back of the net against Columbus on Sunday. That brings Schmaltz’s tally to eight goals and seven assists in 11 games — an average of 2.9 fantasy points/game across ESPN.com competitions — since Jan. 22. Also see: Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forward Editors’ Picks 2 Related Mid-range fantasy defenders Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defenders Keepers

