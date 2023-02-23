Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – Girls Ice Hockey: ConVal-Conant Sets Program Win Record, Records First-Ever Shutout

With the last horn in the background, the ConVal-Conant girls’ ice hockey team celebrated a milestone victory on Tuesday afternoon. After a decade of toil and improvement, Tuesday’s 8-0 victory over Kingswood set the Griffins program record for wins in a season and marked the first-ever shutout in ConVal-Conant history.

It feels good, Griffin senior co-captain Makennah McPherson said after the game. I don’t think we’ve ever had such a good season. First shutout, it feels really good. I mean, I’ve been here for four years now and we’ve never had more than four wins in a season.

In fact, the Griffins had only won a total of four games in that span beginning this season and had not expected to win one this year as they filled their roster with several players who had never played organized hockey before.

With this crew at the beginning of the year, we had so many brand new skaters, head coach Chris Spingola said. I was very worried if we were going to win one. In the last four weeks we’ve come together as a team, and I don’t know if they were hanging through the ice or if it was the practices and how the practices are going, but they’ve been really evenly matched and played well together.

When McPherson and fellow senior co-captain Addie Lustenberger joined the Griffins as freshmen in the 2019–20 season, ConVal-Conant hit another major milestone after winning a then-record three games the previous year. In their freshman season, the Griffins lost a senior captain through injury for six months; the following season was cut short due to COVID restrictions, and last year’s team only went 1-16-1. But in the midst of all the fighting, McPherson and Lustenberger emerged as leaders.

I don’t know if they had a point in their first two years, Spingola said. Last year they both came to life. I don’t know if it was because they got to that age where they said, “I’m the leader of this team now,” but they’ve carried that so well. … They went into the season, they knew they would have the C on their shirts. They knew they were leaders, and they really dragged everyone along. There are two huge gaps to fill. They are such good hockey players and they are such good kids. That’s what I’m going to miss the most is how they can control the locker room. They really are captains, which is great. So they will be sorely missed.

All four of ConVal-Conants’ wins this season have come against Souhegan and Kingswood, and the Griffins have certainly circled those games on their calendars as their best chances to win. But the visiting Knights were far from captivating on Tuesday afternoon, as they brought a physical, spirited game to Keene Ice and didn’t make the record-breaking win easy. Kingswood goalkeeper Danika Chominski was almost on her head trying to keep the game competitive despite the barrage of Griffin attack.

They always fight hard, Spingola said. Their keeper played great.

But it was ConVal-Conant freshman goalkeeper Olivia Riley who took home the biggest honors, as she held Kingswood off the board to record the first-ever shutout in the program’s history. With the shutout in sight, Spingola curbed the offense and strengthened the defense, and the Griffins responded by keeping a clean sheet.

The defense has really stepped up, McPherson said. They worked really hard.

McPherson set up three of the Griffins goals on Tuesday; Lustenberger deployed a few, including a blue line missile; newcomer Eliza Malia took a beating on his way to a few goals; freshman Sophia Spingola had one of her own, and Aubrey Niemela and Miranda Ellis each scored one. Freshman senior Rylee Herr added an assist.

ConVal-Conant (4-11) was scheduled to play Wednesday night at Keene, then host Oyster River for a senior season finale Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Keene Ice.

It’s definitely bittersweet, McPherson said. I never thought I would be in this position in my first year. I certainly wasn’t that good. So it is very nice to score some goals with these ladies and win a few games. At the start of this year we didn’t think we were going to win a game so it’s really cool to see these ladies especially the new players we have a lot of new players who’ve never played hockey it’s really cool to see them to see work very difficult and be the players they have.