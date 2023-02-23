The Massachusetts high school hockey goalie excels on ice despite being legally blind





EVERETT – Aaron Al-Marayati is not like most high school hockey goalies. “If you said five years ago he would play high school hockey, I would say you are crazy, you can’t,” Malden father Ghazi Al-Marayati said of his son. Despite living with serious loss of face, the junior keeper always finds a way. He plays for Team REMM, which consists of players from Revere, Everett, Mystic Valley, and Malden High Schools, as the schools cannot field entire teams on their own. “I just love playing. It’s taken a lot of work to stay competitive but I’m happy with where I am,” said the 17-year-old. When Aaron was 10, after already falling in love with the game, he was diagnosed with Stargardt’s disease, a juvenile form of macular degeneration that affects his central vision. “I can have a little trouble seeing the puck when it’s far away. I’ve had to work harder to make sure I’m always in the right position,” Aaron, who is good at Braille, explained his vision. Aaron’s parents were always yelling from the stands to help fill in the blanks of what he might be missing on the ice. This year, the MIAA granted the accommodation of a small earpiece under his helmet. “A shot from very far away; he tells me when I can play the puck; instead of yelling over the glass, I have it right in my ear. It helped a lot to keep me confident and on my toes,” said Aaron about hearing his father’s directions. Wearing glasses, Aaron’s eyesight is about 20/250, meaning what someone with normal vision can see at 80 feet away, Aaron can only see from 20 feet away. It’s amazing when you look at the speed of high school hockey. “He just doesn’t stop because something is difficult in some part of his life. He doesn’t give up. He doesn’t give up. As a mother, I’m very proud,” said Karen Rockwell. Aaron wants to be an engineer. He already applies his problem-solving mindset to life on and off the ice. “I don’t see him winning a Stanley Cup, but just the fact that he can be there and compete almost on the same level as everyone else is like winning the Stanley Cup any day,” said his father. McDonald’s in July Juli McDonald is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/boston/news/blind-ice-hockey-goalie-aaron-al-marayati-everett-massachusetts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos