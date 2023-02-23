WWe’re going to dispel the myth that this is a regional sport, Gary Bettman said during a press conference to announce him as the NHL’s first and to date only Commissioner. The growth prospects are phenomenal. As of this month, Bettman Spent 30 years try to convince everyone that both statements are true, with varying degrees of success.

Anyone familiar with hockey knows Bettman’s track record since he took office in February 1993. His quest for growth has alienated fanbases. His quest for more TV viewers was often uneven and embarrassing glowing puck? And he led the league to three major labor upsets, including one that unforgivably led the cancellation of an entire season.

On the other hand, there are a lot more fan bases now than in 1992, including a slew of new fans in cities like Winnipeg or Minneapolis who have replaced the old ones that hated Bettman. Most of the new teams he helped usher in the league were successful, some even winning multiple championships. Even those who aren’t successful on the ice (read: Arizona) are still successful in at least a comedic sense from it. And, in general, franchise ratings are way up. As for the TV audience, the story remains mixed. In general, the NHL has technically become more available to more TV audiences, but it still is frustrating fans in multiple ways. And as Diamond Sports Group, which owns Bally Sports (the collection of regional networks that multiple NHL teams rely on), will do abdominal exercisesrevenue streams can run into major problems.

Still, by the standard Bettman set on day one, is the NHL doing pretty well? But one day Bettman will resign. The league left behind will almost certainly be better off financially. What about the future of the sport itself?

To push hockey into a state of growth beyond regional borders, Bettman had to operate in denial. For example, he had to deny that the sport was regional, which he was. He also had to deny that there was little historical precedent to show it could grow, let alone phenomenally.

In other words, he had to ignore some pretty big stuff. For example, Bettman has maintained that there is no conclusive link between repeated blows to the head and Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), ignoring solid evidence that’s there. When hockey reeled from sexual harassment revelations within Hockey Canada last summer, Bettman told a reporter Ignore that the NHL doesn’t have another culture problem evidence to the contrary. And last month, when Ivan Provorov refused to wear a Pride-themed warm-up shirt in support of the NHL’s Hockey is for Everyone initiative, with the player suggesting that being LGBTQIA+ is a choice, Bettman all but defended him.

Youth hockey in Canada (the sport ahem regional heartland) is struggling recruit. A lot of that has to do with the cost in money, time and emotion. But ask around and you’ll soon find that hockey’s inability to address some of its deeper cultural issues is a big deal contributing factor for some who opt out. Bettmans should not solve these problems alone, and it is not his fault. But his continued ignorance that they’re forever placing hockey above the longevity of the sport itself is.

When Bettman hits the ice this spring to present the Stanley Cup to the 2023 champions and traditional round of boos, he will probably ignore those too, as he has for nearly 30 years. He will probably smile, as he usually does, through gritted teeth. He’s not going anywhere yet. Why would he? The growth prospects are phenomenal.

Top cheese: Jaromir Jagr is still going

Photographed in 2018, Jaromir Jagr has shown an obsessive dedication to fitness throughout his long career. Photo: Petr David Josek/AP

A few days before turning 51, former NHL great Jaromir Jagr scored his 1,099th hockey goal (in a professional league or international tournament). The goal now gives him an edge over Wayne Gretzky on the all-time scoring leaders list. Jagr plays in the Czech league for the Kladno Knights, a team he played for as a teenager own now.

Jaromir Jagr scored his 1099th professional goal, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in hockey history. pic.twitter.com/7dwvFK2UpY — Tomorrow’s Hockey (@HockeyTomorrow) February 6, 2023

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/HockeyTomorrow/status/1622611196405743616?s=20″,”id”:”1622611196405743616″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”, “isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”db264c54-28fb-49a2-8ae4-e058b8d3333a”}}”/>

Frankly, Jagr’s professional career is over a decade longer than Gretzky’s. But Jagr got to this point because he does the job and always has (he reportedly started doing 1,000 squats a day at age seven). As described in a New York Times profile written after transferring to the Florida Panthers at age 44, Jagr remained more committed to his fitness regimen than players half his age. Sometimes he trained earlier, longer and more often than anyone else in the middle of the night.

Nothing has changed, according to Adam Brodecki, one of Jagr’s current teammates: Every morning when Jagr arrives to practice, he warms up in the pool. He just jumps in the water, and then he stands there, with a stick and a puck, doing dekes. That’s his warm-up.

Cup pursuit

Aside from the Bruins, the hottest team in 2023 is the New York Rangers. The Rangers added Vladimir Tarasenko from St. Louis shortly after the All-Star break to bolster their offense, and it’s working. Of course, they benefited from a turnaround by the humble Pacific division, but with a record of 14-2-3 since January 1, the Rangers are winning the Metro four points behind the New Jersey Devils for the last week of the month.

Elsewhere in the East, Toronto picked up St. Louis’s Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari to hand the Blues two draft picks for 2023 and one for 2024. There is speculation that the Leafs are not done dealing just yet.

In the West, the field is busy but weaker than in the East. As of Tuesday, 72 points would earn you first place in either the Pacific or Central division. In the East, that would only be good enough for a wildcard spot.

Calm pursuit

The Anaheim Ducks, officially the last in the West going into the last full week of February, are first in at least one race: the one with a negative goal difference, sitting at -96 on Tuesday afternoon. Anaheim will soon be conceding 250 goals this season, which is bad! But it’s all relative. The Ducks are nowhere near the goals-against record set by the 1974-75 Washington Capitals, who allowed 446 en route to a historic 8-67-5 season, their worst ever. Meanwhile, in tank news, Mason McTavish apparently texts Connor Bedard regularly. Read what you want in it.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Flyers are giving season ticket holders three free games in April (those games credited to next year’s tickets) as penance for the team’s poor performance this year. Head coach John Tortorella as well she wrote a letter, saying that while he was pleased with our team’s efforts, the drive and hunger to compete were not there yet. Indeed. In particular, they are the third to last in the East.

clip of the month

We head to the AHL for this month’s best individual effort. The game between the San Jose Barracuda and the Ontario Reign on February 16 ended in overtime 3–3. With 2:30 left in overtime, Danil Gushchin was drafted 76th in 2020 by the Sharks getting the puck. The video shows the rest:

Elsewhere in the league

— New York City Things are getting weird in Madison Square Garden. Earlier in February, James Dolan, CEO of MSG Entertainment Corporation (owner of the Rangers and Knicks), said: threatened to stop selling alcohol at hockey games in retaliation for the New York State Liquor Authority’s ongoing investigation into the organization’s use of facial recognition technology at Madison Square Garden. Like the New York Times reported, the technology is being used to ban lawyers employed by firms currently suing Dolan’s company from The Garden. The SLA states that MSG, as a publicly licensed liquor company, must remain open to the public, whoever they work for.

— NHL HQ As noted above, the turmoil at Diamond Sports Group LLC (which operates under the Bally Sports brand and is owned by Sinclair Broadcasting) could have a significant impact on multiple regional sports networks, including those broadcasting games for about a dozen NHL teams . The NHL said on February 16 that it is closely monitoring the situation.