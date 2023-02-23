On this day in history, February 22, 1980, the US Olympic men’s hockey team shocks the Soviets in ‘Miracle on Ice’

The United States hockey team, mostly amateur stars, shocked the frighteningly talented Soviet Union 4-3 at the Winter Olympics on this day in history, February 22, 1980.

It has made its way into the world of sports and has entered wider American culture as “the miracle on the ice.”

The victory of American boys in Lake Placid, New York, over the invincible Soviets, winners of four consecutive Olympic gold medals, turned out to be much more than a hockey game.

It shook the nation awake from what President Jimmy Carter depressingly called America’s “crisis of confidence” just seven months earlier in his infamous “malaise” speech.

“We could use another 1980 right now,” Mike Eruzione, a native of Winthrop, Massachusetts, and captain of the 1980 U.S. men’s hockey team, told Fox News Digital this week.

“The country was in great turmoil at the time and we were coming. The work ethic, the values ​​that we had, proved the values ​​that make this country so great. The nation saw what we were doing and was very proud of it.”

The stunning victory of Eruzione and his teammates inspired a spontaneous, even frenzied wave of unbridled patriotism from coast to coast.

The victory in itself was really a miracle from a purely sporting point of view.

The 1980 Soviet Union team is widely regarded as perhaps the greatest collection of hockey talent ever assembled

In February 1979, they faced an NHL All-Star team with an amazing 20 future Hall of Famers in a three-game series,” ESPN wrote in 2016.

“The Soviets won two of the matchups, including Game 3 at Madison Square Garden in a 6-0 loss.”

The Soviets humiliated the same U.S. hockey team 10-3 in an exhibition game at New York’s Madison Square Garden just weeks before the Olympics.

They then defeated their first five opponents at the 1980 Olympics by a combined score of 51-11.

The Soviets were invincible.

“At a time when the NHL’s professional players were barred from the Olympics, Russian pros were free to medal chase, the state officially considered them soldiers playing as amateurs,” the website Russia Beyond wrote in a 2014 obituary. of legendary Soviet hockey coach Viktor Tikhonov. .

“The mighty Soviets succumbed after being hit on the nose by Uncle Sam’s young skaters.”

“Athletes were servants of the state, working for achievements that would enhance national glory and show the superiority of Marx and Lenin.”

The American boys, with an average age of just 21, the youngest team in the Olympics, were amateurs.

Yet the mighty Soviets succumbed after being punched on the nose by Uncle Sam’s young skaters.

American Mark Johnson tied the game at 2-2 when time ran out in the first period. Tikhonov goalkeeper Vladislav Tretiak on the bench considered himself the best in the world during the break.

Analysts say it was a moment of panic his team felt.

Eruzione scored what proved the game winner with 10 minutes left in the final period.

The Americans, backed by Netminder Jim Craig, withstood a furious onslaught when the final minutes seemed to stretch for hours.

“Five seconds left in the game. Do you believe in miracles?!” announcer Al Michaels, then just 35, shouted above the din in Lake Placid.

“Yes!!”

The broadcaster’s cheering proclamation has become the most famous coda in American sports history.

“It came from my heart,” Michaels told radio station Colin Cowherd years later.

The frenzied hometown crowd cheered wildly, many waving American flags, as the American boys jumped, hugged and rolled across the ice in a spontaneous unscripted moment of national joy.

The party quickly spread from coast to coast.

The national malaise, a decade of economic crises, the divisive conflict in Vietnam, and a deepening divide between elites and working-class Americans had been broken.

“We touched the lives of so many people across the country,” Eruzione said by phone from a Boston rink where he watched three of his grandchildren play hockey.

“People still come up to me and cry when they tell me what that moment meant to them.”

“We are at a turning point in our history,” said President Carter in his infamous “malaise” speech of July 1979.

It turns out that the bend came from the most unexpected place: on the ice of the Olympic Center in Lake Placid.

It has since been renamed Herb Brooks Arena, in honor of the hockey coach who presented the country with his Miracle on Ice.

Two days later, the United States beat Finland 4-2 in the game for gold.

But the victory over the invincible Soviets is the one for which the team is remembered.

Sports Illustrated called it the greatest sports moment of the 20th century.

In the 1980s, a new period of confidence, peace and prosperity began in the United States.

It was capped by the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989; the collapse of the Soviet Union and its mighty hockey dynasty in 1991; and victory in the Cold War.

Does grandpa Eruzione ever tire of talking about the moment of national pride that erupted in the aftermath of his miracle as a young man 43 years ago?

“Never. I never get sick of it,” he said, adding that the 2004 movie “Miracle” brought the story to a new generation of young Americans.

“Who am I not to talk about it when I see the joy it still brings to people’s faces? I’m very proud of it,” he said.

“I still do. Everyone has a story to tell me about that moment. We did something very special for a lot of people.”

He also said, “We’re struggling with so many issues as a nation right now. We’re divided again. We need something like 1980 to bring the country back together.”