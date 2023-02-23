The 15-year-old hockey phenom from Yukon is in the spotlight at Canada Games





A 15-year-old from the Yukon who is already seen as a top contender in the NHL has taken the Canada Games by storm. Captain Gavin McKenna has led the territory’s men’s hockey team on a historic streak, scoring more than 20 points in the Games to date. The forward received exceptional status and was selected first by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the 2022 Western Hockey League Draft. Scouts say he’s already seen as a potential top pick when he qualifies for the 2026 NHL draft. But for now, McKenna says he’s taking it game by game. “When you’re on the rink, you don’t think about it too much,” he said. “But honestly it’s pretty cool to have that title behind you. Not everyone understands that.” The forward scored a hat-trick with one assist in Tuesday’s game against Team PEI, in which Yukon beat the locals 5-3. “Writing history for Yukon, it’s been great,” said McKenna. (Basil Eldho) It’s a historic moment for the territory at the Canada Games. “Writing history for Yukon, it’s been great,” said McKenna. “Yukon has never won two games before, so to get this third win is incredible.” “It’s an incredible feeling to have this group of guys behind us. It’s one of the tightest groups I’ve ever been in, and we haven’t really played together all year. It’s been really inspiring, for sure.” ‘Dream big’ “[McKenna is] a fantastic talent, a very special player and it is truly an honor to coach him,” said Yukon head coach Ken Anderson. (Shane Hennessey/CBC) “[McKenna is] a great talent, a very special player and it’s a real honor to coach him,” said head coach Ken Anderson. “It’s the rest of the guys too. It’s a real privilege to coach them as well. A lot of good, good hockey players and a lot of good people too.” Anderson said many talented hockey players have come from the Yukon and the North, such as Dylan Cozens, the Whitehorse native who plays for the Buffalo Sabres. He said he hopes McKenna inspires kids from smaller counties to dream big. “Those are big dreams. Hopefully the kids dream big,” Anderson said. “Dream big and chase your dreams. I think they are worth it.” Team PEI goaltender Hudson Bradley said he will face McKenna for the rest of his life. (Shane Hennessey/CBC) Team PEI goaltender Hudson Bradley said he will face McKenna for the rest of his life. “He’s a really good player and I’ve been following him for a while,” said Bradley, who is from Stratford. “I knew he was fast, I knew his shot was really fast, so I just thought about always being ready for a shot. It’s just being aware of him all the time.” Bradley said it was “pretty surreal” to stop McKenna during a breakout.

