Sharath – The new Indian Express

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When A Sharath Kamal was elected Vice Chairman of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Athletes Committee in November, he was looking forward to the role. Three months later, he finds out that the role has reduced my training time.

While he loves the added administrative responsibility of Vice President, he’s figured out a way to make sure his education remains uncompromising.

Yes, it has reduced my training time, he says daily after coming back to the city after a flying visit to New Delhi on IOA EC matters. I’m figuring it out, but I love what I’m doing with the IOA. It shortens his training time because he cannot ignore problems for someone in his position.

There was a problem with the Wrestling Federation (of India) that needed immediate attention. I am also part of the ITTF Athletes Commission, so that has also taken up some space because you have to liaise with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The day before yesterday (Monday) I had to go to New Delhi for a day because of the IOA EC meeting. It was supposed to be an online meeting, but since this was a new team…

However, one of India’s most decorated athletes of all time, the 40-year-old paddler is gradually returning to competition mode after basking in the glory following the Commonwealth Games, ITTF and IOA appointments.

Till December you could say basking in the glory of a few things. I started working on the next three events from the beginning of February (WTT Star Contender in Goa this month, Singapore Smash and World Championships).

Part of juggling both roles is making sure his team is doing their thing. This is where my team makes sure I stay in the moment. If my fitness coaches tell me to do it, then it has to be done. I lost three kilos in three weeks. Sessions have become more intense. He also brought many Indian players under one roof in Chennai to spar with.

There were about 16 players in Chennai, people came from Hyderabad and so on, to train, spar with. By the time he lands in Goa for what is the biggest international table tennis event this country has ever hosted, Sharath hopes to be in game mode.

Meanwhile, Sharath can call on German coach Chris Pfeiffer as a coach. He was the former personal coach of Manika Batra. He’s also an old friend of mine. I asked him if he was interested and he said yes. Pfeiffer will be working with Sharath, Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar for the time being. If all goes well, he could also become national coach, but that will be in the medium term.