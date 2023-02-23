Sports
Sharath – The new Indian Express
Express News Service
CHENNAI: When A Sharath Kamal was elected Vice Chairman of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Athletes Committee in November, he was looking forward to the role. Three months later, he finds out that the role has reduced my training time.
While he loves the added administrative responsibility of Vice President, he’s figured out a way to make sure his education remains uncompromising.
Yes, it has reduced my training time, he says daily after coming back to the city after a flying visit to New Delhi on IOA EC matters. I’m figuring it out, but I love what I’m doing with the IOA. It shortens his training time because he cannot ignore problems for someone in his position.
There was a problem with the Wrestling Federation (of India) that needed immediate attention. I am also part of the ITTF Athletes Commission, so that has also taken up some space because you have to liaise with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The day before yesterday (Monday) I had to go to New Delhi for a day because of the IOA EC meeting. It was supposed to be an online meeting, but since this was a new team…
However, one of India’s most decorated athletes of all time, the 40-year-old paddler is gradually returning to competition mode after basking in the glory following the Commonwealth Games, ITTF and IOA appointments.
Till December you could say basking in the glory of a few things. I started working on the next three events from the beginning of February (WTT Star Contender in Goa this month, Singapore Smash and World Championships).
Part of juggling both roles is making sure his team is doing their thing. This is where my team makes sure I stay in the moment. If my fitness coaches tell me to do it, then it has to be done. I lost three kilos in three weeks. Sessions have become more intense. He also brought many Indian players under one roof in Chennai to spar with.
There were about 16 players in Chennai, people came from Hyderabad and so on, to train, spar with. By the time he lands in Goa for what is the biggest international table tennis event this country has ever hosted, Sharath hopes to be in game mode.
Meanwhile, Sharath can call on German coach Chris Pfeiffer as a coach. He was the former personal coach of Manika Batra. He’s also an old friend of mine. I asked him if he was interested and he said yes. Pfeiffer will be working with Sharath, Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar for the time being. If all goes well, he could also become national coach, but that will be in the medium term.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/sport/other/2023/feb/23/cutting-into-training-time-but-love-what-im-doing-with-ioa-sharath-2550087.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Netflix cuts prices in more than 30 countries – BBC News
- The US intelligence manual for exposing Russia’s war plans in Ukraine
- US inflation rates are rising, a bad sign for most Americans
- Ukraine’s president hails nation’s ‘year of invincibility’ one year after Russia’s invasion – BBC News
- A woman dies every two minutes from pregnancy and childbirth
- Chatgpt Misinformation: AI Chatbots Like Bard and ChatGPT Fuel Fear of Misinformation Nightmare
- ULA Announces May Launch of First Vulcan
- This artist hopes to buy Jeff Koons’ broken balloon dogExBulletin
- A new mobile pack allows smartphones to send texts via satellite.smartphone
- Ukraine war: Reporting from Kiev as Russia’s invasion begins – BBC News
- BurgerFi Wins Best Burger Award at 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash
- “The Conservative Party is the Brexit Party” – Sebastian Payne, Director of Onward