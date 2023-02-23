JOIN THE I FUND|RENEW TICKETS|PREMIUM SEATS|MAP INFORMATION

CHAMPAIGN, sick. The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics is taking an exciting approach to football tickets for the 2023 season, launching a campaign that puts FamILLy First. After a 2022 season in which the Fighting Illini won the most games in 15 years, the DIA wants to use that momentum to build a strong community around game day at Memorial Stadium. As a central part of the campaign, ticket prices will be cut by an average of 17 percent, with many areas of the stadium seeing drops of more than 35 percent.

“From the first time I set foot on our campus as a high school recruit, I fell in love with Saturday football at the University of Illinois,” said athletics director Josh Whitman. “With the on-field progress our program has shown over the past two seasons under Coach Bielema and thanks to our dedicated players, it has been exciting to feel the energy return in and around Memorial Stadium. The increase in attendance last season, coupled with the buzz in our tailgate lots, shows that our team has captured the hearts and imaginations of our fans.As not only the athletic director, but also a football alumnus and a parent, it is extra special to be the Illinois football experience share with my kids and family and to see others do the same We form memories that will last a lifetime.

“As we head into the 2023 season and beyond, we must continue to activate our passionate Illini fan base. To achieve the goals we have for Illinois Football, we need everyone to get involved! With that in mind, we are implementing aggressive pricing – and sales strategy in an effort to bring more fans to Memorial Stadium. We try to make it as easy as possible for people to participate in this program and be part of the bright future of Fighting Illini Football. Get yours today tickets, bring your family to join our #famILLy, and let’s make memories together!”

Season ticket holders have access to many benefits, with more added for 2023. Those who renew or purchase a new one before April 21 save $10 off Memorial Stadium back seats. All season ticket holders will receive game day deals on Gameday Spirit concessions and merchandise and discounted rounds of golf at the Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois. Purchasing and renewing season tickets early allows fans to split payments into five-month installments.

“One of the best things I’ve seen since coming to Illinois is the feeling and growth of #famILLy in all areas of our program,” says head football coach Bret Bielema said. “Our roster and our fans are coming together more every day. With this FamILLy First initiative and new affordable season ticket pricing, let’s continue to build numbers for seven family reunions at Memorial Stadium throughout the fall.”

Bielema led Illinois to an 8-5 record in 2022 and led the Fighting Illini back to a bowl game in his second season at Champaign. The Illini spent five consecutive weeks in the AP Top 25, reaching No. 14, and were ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time in school history. Illinois led the nation in scoring defense (12.8) for the first time in program history, led the nation and set a school record in interceptions (24), and placed third in total defense (273.5). Under Freshman Offensive Coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. Illinois was the program’s first-ever Doak Walker Award finalist ( Pursue Brown ) and the most improved passing offense in the country. The Illini ranked third in the country in percentage of completion (69.6%), up 122 places in the national rankings, and Brown ranked fourth in the country in rushing.

Illinois returns 10 All-Big Ten performers, the most in the Big Ten West, after last year’s team produced a program-record 19 All-Big Ten selections. In all, the Illini return 13 starters on offense and defense, including All-American DT Jer’Zhan Newton Freshman All-American OLB gabe jacas and three offensive linemen from the program’s first-ever Joe Moore Award semifinalist group.

The Fighting Illini will host seven home games in 2023, including five Big Ten matchups. Illinois kicks off the season at home on Sept. 2 against Toledo while hosting the 1983 Big Ten Championship reunion. Conference play starts early with a game on Sept. 16 against defending Rose Bowl champion Penn State, followed by the final non-conference game against Florida Atlantic. The remaining schedule includes Nebraska on October 7, Wisconsin for Homecoming on October 21, Indiana for a Father’s Day on November 11, and Senior Day vs. in-state rival Northwestern on November 25.

I FUND BENEFITS:Join the I FUND for just $100 and enjoy free seasonal parking and a $75 savings on parking for one game. I FUND members will also experience an exclusive pre-sale period for individual match tickets, and post-season away and bowl tickets. Certain donor levels also enjoy free tickets to the main pregame party at the Stadium Club and exclusive I FUND events.

PREMIUM TICKETS:Renewals and new tickets are available for purchase for premium areas in Memorial Stadium. Season tickets can be purchased for Memorial Stadium Suites, 77 Club and Colonnades Club. If you have any questions, please contact Illinois Premium Seating at [email protected] (217) 244-7722.

ABOUT FAMILY FIRST:FamILLy First is a mindset.When a family comes together, great things can be accomplished.Our mission is to unite the Illini FamILLy with a common goal: to create an electric game day environment to advance Illinois Football. As a department, a lot of effort has gone into the off-season to identify areas where loyal Fighting Illini fans can better serve. In return, we ask our fans to put the FamILLy First in any capacity possible.Together we can create an unforgettable venue atmosphere that will give our fans memories to last a lifetime, our student-athletes a competitive edge and our recruits a place they can imagine as home.Our shared love and commitment to Illinois is a strong bond that binds us together. That’s what makes us FAMILLY. Loyal I FUND members and subscribers are part of this FamILLy, but the FamILLy needs to grow to reach new heights.

Seating area Season ticket price 2023 Season ticket price 2022 Horseshoe/East Balcony $99 $154 Sideline $199 $279 Prime C $299 $359 First B $359 $359 First A $379 $359 I FUND FAMILLY 4-Pack $429* $429

I FINANCE “FAMILLY” 4 PACK

For $429, the I FUND “FamILLy” 4 pack includes 4 season tickets ($82.25 per ticket) and a $100 I FUND membership in the Captains Club. Captains Club members are eligible for a seasonal parking pass as part of their benefits.

SEASON CHART TIMELINE

February 22 Launch of the first family season ticket

April 3 Student subscription on sale

April 21 Season ticket extension period

Seat upgrades for season tickets on May 1

May 15 Parking selection

*Prime seats require an I FUND donation