Potential trade deadline takeovers for the Colorado Avalanche

The NHL Trade Deadline fast approaching, it will be here before you know it. With the trade deadline, of course, comes all the rumors about who could end up where. This is no different for the Colorado Avalanche.

They will bring in players whether they are off the roster or not. This also applies to Gabriel Landeskog who started skating for the first time since December. Cale Makar will hopefully be fine by then as he stays day to day. Darren Helm could also be back by then.

We’ve already seen and heard a lot of names about the Avs and their possible moves on the deadline. One move was already made when they brought in Matt Nieto from the San Jose Sharks.

There were links to several names, but they have now disappeared from the board. These include Ryan O’Reilly, who is on his way to the Toronto maple leaves. Johnathan Toews stays with the Chicago Blackhawkswhile dealing with long term COVID issues.

So, are the Avs ready? They don’t have a lot of resources to use, but could use the LTIR for Erik Johnson’s $6M cap hit as he’s out until maybe the end of the regular season with a broken ankle. Let’s take a look at the names next to those above that they’re already linked to where they could go by March 3rd.

Please trade your first round, choose this upcoming design, please don’t give up.

Patrick Kane

The Chicago Blackhawks winger wants to take things a step further with the struggling Hawks team. His name is flying around every major team and contender this year. It would be interesting for Colorado as he could fit on the wing. Perhaps it would lead Mikko Rantanen to play at center on the second line, which would see JT Compher back to the bottom six along with Evan Rodrigues once Gabriel Landeskog returns.

Kane has 14 goals and 21 assists with Chicago this year, including a hat-trick against another team he could be traded to, the Toronto Maple Leafs. He would be an Artturi Lehkonen-esque deal brought in for the year as he is a UFA at the end of the season. A challenge in itself, however, is Kane’s massive $10.5 million hit. At 34 years old, he may not be what he once was, but he could potentially make an impact in the Avs side.

Sean Monohan

Monohan’s recent move to the Canadians from Montreal of the Calgary flames during the off-season has not gone as he hoped. At 28 years old, he is still in his prime compared to Kane. However, he has less experience this season as he works through injury issues.

Therefore, he has played only 25 games all year with only six goals and 11 assists. He would be more affordable at $6.3 million and again, a season-ending UFA. With his current status on LTIR, he may not even be available. But if he is able to bounce back from injury, he could step up and be part of the Avs top six. We’ve already seen a former Hab do it, and he scored some crucial series-winning goals for Colorado. Could Monohan do the same?

Random Flames Goal of the Day December 20, 2018. Sean Monahan shows off his hands and scoring prowess against the Lightning. pic.twitter.com/0njgc6OLhM Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) February 19, 2023

Those names have been confirmed to be associated with Colorado for a move. However, if we know anything about Joe Sakic and Chris MacFarland, they are not moving for the big players. Plus, the Avs don’t necessarily need anything more from their top six – they just need to be healthy.

In any case, the depth of the Avs should be the focus. Should Darren Helm not be able to return, an extra name in the bottom six would affect the depth score and be critical to moving forward. Here are some ideas:

Nick Bjugstad

Bjugstad is trapped in the desert with the Arizona Coyotes and has had a pretty solid year in Tempe. The 30-year-old has 13 goals and 10 assists in 57 games in his first year on the second line.

His production has been solid and would certainly be desirable for Colorado’s depth. It would also be beneficial, taking away a Central Division opponent who is in the running for Connor Bedard. In addition, his $900,000 cap hit plus a season-ending UFA would benefit the Avs in picking him up for a playoff run.

Ivan Barbasev

Our very own Jackie Kay has been a huge fan and has been shouting from the rooftops St Louis Blues ahead. I’ll echo the comments about bringing Barbashev to the Avs to help with their forward depth. He will remain with the Blues for now as many of their assets are sold, such as Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers and the aforementioned OReilly.

The 27-year-old has 10 goals and 18 assists in 56 appearances for the struggling Blues side that will flutter for the rest of the season. They will want to build for the future, which is something the Avs could struggle to keep up with as they don’t have a lot of assets. However, the tempting $2.25 million cap, along with the fact that he was a UFA during the off-season, would give the Blues ideas to relieve him for their future. He would be phenomenal on the third line and could also flirt with a place in the top six if necessary.

Nick Schmaltz

Another Nick on the Coyotes roster comes up with the last name Schmaltz, which has also proven successful. On Arizona’s roster for the past five seasons, he has always scored at least 30 points, except his freshman year. Again, he would be useful in the bottom six.

At 26, he still has a lot to do. It would be harder to get him out of the Coyotes organization as he is under contract for $5.85 million through 2026. Therefore, Arizona would be looking for more from Colorado to get him, which they may not be able to provide.

Jack Johnson

A reunion could be possible for the Avs if they desperately need it for defense. Johnson could be coming back after his brief stint with the Blackhawks. He was a great addition to the team last year and filled in nicely in the run-up to the Stanley cup.

However, Johnson is certainly not the best option available. Jared Bednar may want to reunite with players who know the system, so he’s an option. But I believe Andreas Englund and Brad Hunt have been brought in as seventh defenders and can be brought in when needed in defense rather than bringing extra players into defense.

Nick Ritchie

Finally, a third Nick of the Coyotes is the last name I’ll mention for a possible trade. Nick Ritchie seems unlikely as there have been no rumblings, mentions or connections at all. He also underperformed compared to the other Coyotes on this list. Therefore, only a hypothetical idea from the undersigned.

The 27-year-old has just nine goals and 12 assists in 54 games and hasn’t lived up to the hype he could have been when he was picked 10th by the league in 2014 Anaheim ducks. In addition, Ritchie plays on the wing and may not be what the Avs are looking for as they may be looking for more central players.

Either way, you never know what MacFarland and Sakic have in store. There could be another player who is not on this list, nowhere near connected or rumored to be with the Avs and finish in an A in early March.

What do you hope the Avs do by the trade deadline? Do they do anything at all? Play armchair GM and let us know in the comments below!