Gophers men’s hockey attendance numbers rebound behind Bob Motzko’s entertaining team

The image was striking and frankly embarrassing for the Gophers men’s hockey program and the Big Ten.

The Gophers hosted a quarterfinal series of the 2019 Big Ten tournament against Michigan, and most areas of the 3M Arena in Mariucci were about 10% full when the puck dropped, while others had fewer than 10 spectators in seats. The announced attendance was 1,835.

That meeting represented the lowest point in attendance in recent Gophers history, and in that 2018–19 season, the program averaged just 5,325 tickets scanned per game during Bob Motzko’s first year as Gophers coach.

Fast forward four years, and from those ashes a skate-wearing phoenix has risen. Gophers hockey is another huge success on the ice and a strong box office draw.

Through 16 home games in this weekend’s final regular season series against Ohio State, the Gophers have announced seven sellouts at 10,000-seat Mariucci, and Saturday’s game against the Buckeyes will make it eight. Friday’s game is also approaching a sale.

Average announced attendance is 8,980, the program’s highest since six seasons ago when it was 9,595. Scanned attendance the number of people using their tickets is 6,768, the highest number since 7,073 six years ago and a 36.5% increase from last season.

“Gophers fans never went anywhere; they’ve always been here,” Motzko said. “We had to give them a reason to come back.”

Motzko and his team certainly did.

The Gophers (23-8-1) enter this weekend’s series against Ohio State as the No. 1 team in the nation in both major polls and the PairWise Ratings, the computer formula the NCAA uses to populate the field and its tournament teams. They clinched their second consecutive Big Ten regular season championship with four games remaining and aim to return to the NCAA Frozen Four and win it.

The Gophers play an entertaining, insulting game of star power. Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud are first-round NHL draft picks. Their linemate, Matthew Knies, is a second rounder who was named a Hobey Baker candidate along with defensemen Brock Faber and Jackson LaCombe.

“What Bob has done in his short time here is, of course, exactly what we’ve all been looking for [athletic director] Marking [Coyle] made the hire,” said Mike Wierzbicki, Gophers senior associate athletic director for external affairs.

Indeed, the Gophers are another national contender and a fan contender in the crowded Twin Cities sports market.

Pick up pieces

When Don Lucia was Gophers coach and the team won back-to-back NCAA championships in 2002 and 2003, attendance was not an issue. The Gophers routinely had more than capacity with Mariucci as they reached the Frozen Four three times and played in eight consecutive NCAA Tournaments.

That began to change from 2008 to 2011, when Minnesota missed the NCAAs for three straight years. Announced crowds dropped below 10,000 and then below 9,000 in 2017-2018, Lucia’s final season. The Gophers missed the NCAA Tournament that season and in Motzko’s first two.

Other factors also contributed:

Gophers fans, angry about the breakup of the WCHA and the well-attended Final Five tournament at the Xcel Energy Center, didn’t embrace the Big Ten at all.

In 2018/19, that Big Ten quarterfinal series was not part of the Gophers season ticket package, so there was no built-in sales. In addition, it directly competed in the high school boys’ hockey tournament, which draws more than 18,000 spectators each night for Class 2A at the Xcel Energy Center.

“It’s a pretty tough night to have [another] hockey game in the state of Minnesota,” Motzko said at the time.

The athletic department, then led by Norwood Teague, instituted a preferred seating plan in 2012 that required significant donations in addition to the season ticket price. That angered fans and drove some away.

Improvement follows winning

After COVID-19 wiped out attendance at on-campus events during the 2020-21 season, audiences didn’t immediately bounce back strongly in 2021-22. The turning point came later, when the Gophers announced 10,009 for their regular season finale against Wisconsin, and then an arena-record 10,774 for the Big Ten championship game against Michigan. The subsequent Frozen Four trip helped carry the momentum over to this season.

“It’s like a sixth man out there,” senior center Jaxon Nelson said. “Whenever we score, the place explodes.”

Leading was the student section, which came into force again after COVID-19.

“They’ve been in dorms and doing Zoom classes for a year and a half. They couldn’t wait to get together,” Wierzbicki said. “It’s cool to go to competitions, it’s fun to go to games, and that atmosphere keeps students coming back even more.”

While the Big Ten is improving, four teams from the conference are in the top eight of the PairWise, the Gophers still make scheduling rivals in Minnesota and North Dakota a priority. That improves attendance. This season, the Gophers drew scanned totals of 9,041 and 8,615 against UND and 7,809 against St. Cloud State.

“You have a team that does well on the ice. That’s your springboard,” said Wierzbicki. “Then all those other pieces have more value.”

Those other pieces revolve around the fan experience. Price is one, and a sample on the athletic department’s website showed tickets for Friday’s Ohio State game starting at $30. The entry price for the Michigan State series was $25. Ticket packages during the Minnesota State Fair were also popular, just as the availability of beer and wine at Mariucci.

Together, these factors align to bring the Gophers back to the forefront and help them draw energy from a more crowded house.

“Our fans, they are pretty smart hockey fans in the state,” Motzko said. “And when you release a product like we’ve done over the years, they’re going to come back and watch.”