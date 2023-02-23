Daniel Boone football player attacked 2 teammates





WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A teen has been charged with aggravated assault and other charges following an alleged incident involving the Daniel Boone High School football team. Jerry Boyd, superintendent of schools in Washington County, told News Channel 11 this afternoon that more students are likely to face disciplinary action at the school level. “Certainly there could be some others involved that haven’t risen to the level of legal charges, but certainly under school discipline it can and most likely will rise to the level where we take action,” Boyd said. TBI investigation into Daniel Boone incidents completed; going to DA now

A release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says that agents began investigating the allegations in November 2022 at the request of First Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney. In the course of the investigation, the TBI officers “reported that a member of the team inappropriately touched and assaulted two of his teammates.” The release states that the teen charged with the assault was charged in January. The TBI reports that he was charged with the following: 2 counts of Assault-Offensive Touching

3 counts of aggravated assault The teen, who was not further identified by the TBI, was served a subpoena in February in Washington County, TN Juvenile Court. According to emails obtained by News Channel 11, the school became aware of harassment against the football team when a parent emailed school sports officials with a list of allegations. The email mentioned incidents of alleged sexual assault, including but not limited to “upper class people pinning boys to the ground and dry-nosing them while another player is making videos”, forcing their naked genitals into the mouths of other students and beating other students with broomsticks. The TBI informed News Channel 11 in January that the investigation was complete and that decisions on charges would be made by Finney’s office. The TBI had previously conducted interviews with Daniel Boone in December as part of its investigation. Washington County, Tennessee Schools reported in 2022 that a member of the team who assaulted another teammate was removed from the team and punished accordingly. The school district also denied some rumors about the nature of the attack in a letter to parents based on its own research separate from the TBIs. Boyd said the school district paused its internal investigation to avoid interfering with law enforcement efforts; However, with the criminal investigation completed, the district’s investigation is in its final stages. The district has been contacting the families of both the victims and defendants with its findings in recent weeks. “We are in the process of answering questions and additional expectations from the families,” said Boyd. Boyd said anyone involved — students or staff — may be subject to disciplinary action for their involvement, but he did not specify whether staff are likely to face disciplinary action if the school completes its investigation. He said the district will provide “targeted training” to students and staff to prevent future incidents.

