Is there a new number 1 goaltender in Minnesota?

In this space, we take a look at which NHL players see their fantasy hockey values ​​go up or down from week to week.

This week’s article features LA’s second center, a Flame on fire, an Oilers D-man on a roll, Minnesota with a possible new #1 netminder and Carter collapsing.

Firstliners (risers)

Phillip Danault, C, LA

Danault has given LA everything they could have wanted and then some since signing a six-year, $33 million contract with the Kings in July 2021. He scored a career-high 27 goals last season and made 24 assists, his first as King. This year, while centering the second line, Danault has 14 markers and 26 helpers in 58 games, 15 of them on the man advantage. He has a decent shot at surpassing the career-high 53 points he pocketed in 2018-19 as a member of the Canadiens.

Dylan Larkin, C, DET

One of the big questions in Hockeytown is whether Larkin, an unrestricted post-season free agent, will sign a long-term deal to remain a member of the Red Wings. Larkin has done his best to prove he deserves that contract, as his goal on Saturday extended his points streak to seven games, a streak that saw him score seven goals and six assists. With his recent hot streak, Larkin is up to 56 points (22 goals, 34 assists) in 54 games, building on the rebound campaign he had last season. Now fully healthy, Larkin plays like a true frontline center.

Drake Batherson, LW, OTT

Batherson stands at 17 goals and 30 assists in 56 games with his assist on Friday giving him a new points record. The burgeoning winger also has 22 power play points, but his performance there, while favorable, is also a reason why he’s a minus-26, as more than half of his points have come on the man advantage. In addition, his shooting percentage is just 10.5 percent after more than 15 percent over the past two years, which bodes well for a possible spike in goals if he can bring that number closer to his history.

Dillon Dube, LW, CGY

Dube has increased his score every year he has been in the NHL. Skating on the top line in Calgary, Dube had four goals and three helpers during his recent three-game streak. That output boosted his season totals to 16 goals and 19 assists. His increased output this season has been aided by his placement on the line combined with the extra two minutes of ice time he gets every game. Continue with Dube, who has shown he deserves his commitment at the highest level.

Alexis Lafreniere, LW, NYR

Lafreniere’s growth has been anything but linear as he bounced up and down between the top three lines in New York since being drafted first overall in 2020. The expectation when Laf was called up was that he would take the league by storm. That has yet to happen, in part because of his usage and line implementation, leading some to call him an arrest. The 21-year-old winger has recently found his place on the Kid Line again with five goals and five assists in his last 12 appearances. He has up to 10 goals, 28 points, 100 shots at net, 111 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-5 rating in 56 total appearances.

Hampus Lindholm, D, BOS

Lindholm helped solidify the Bruins’ blue line Charlie McAvoy was sidelined to start the season. He went a little quiet in December, but has since returned to his productive self. In the past 11 games, the Swedish d-man has scored a goal and six assists. This season, Lindholm has six goals and 36 points in 56 games, a result that marks a new career high in his first full season with Black and Gold after joining from Anaheim last March.

Tyson Barrie, D, EDM

Taking advantage of all the offensive talent around him in Edmonton, Barrie is in the middle of another hot streak. He has five goals and two assists in his last nine games, including markers in three consecutive games, giving the veteran blueliner 10 points and 39 points in 58 appearances this season, with 25 points on the power play. The expectations to start the year were that Evan Bouchard would replace Barrie as Edmonton’s point man on the upper unit, but Barrie has retained and excelled in that spot.

Filip Gustavsson, G, MIN

There may be a changing of the guard between the pipes in Minnesota. Gustavsson has started five of Minnesota’s last six games, going 4-0-1 with a .948 serve percentage. He is now 15-8-2 with a .928 save percentage and a 2.11 GAA this season. The senators sent Gustavsson to de Wild Cam Talbot last off-season in a move that seems short-sighted at the moment, with Gustavsson playing well and Talbot having suffered several injuries while also struggling a bit. Gustavsson is a buy low just for name recognition if your league is still trading.

Vitek Vanecek G, NJ

All Vanecek does is win. Before falling to Montreal on Tuesday, Vanecek had not lost since December 28 (12-0-1) and allowed two or fewer goals in nine of those 13 games. For the year, Vanecek is 24-6-3 with a 2.35 goals conceded average and a 0.914 save percentage as New Jersey continues to push Carolina for first place in the Metro Division.

After two fairly solid years between the pipes for the Caps, Vanecek was dealt to New Jersey this offseason. The three-year, $10.2 million contract he signed with the Devils last July looks like a steal for the team.

Fourth Liners/Pers Boxer Shorts (Fallers)

Jack Quinn, C, BUF

Quinn, profiled as Faller a little over a month ago, sadly ends up in this spot again. Selected in the first round (eighth overall) in 2020, Quinn scored 26 goals and 61 points in 45 games for AHL Rochester. He broke camp with the Sabers this year, scoring nine goals and 14 assists in 48 games. Quinn ends up in this spot because he was limited to two goals and a few helpers in his last 14 games. That slump recently dropped him to the third line, and he hasn’t exceeded 15 minutes of ice time in a game since Dec. 10.

Jeff Carter LW, PIT

After a recovery season last season and a decent start to this year, Carter’s production has plummeted. He has just one point per goal in his last 17 games, including an 11-game streak without hitting the scoresheet. Carter signed a two-year, $6.25 million contract extension with the Penguins in January 2022, a deal that seemed like a solid move last season. But now the $3.125 million cap hit looming next year seems excessive given his rapid decline this season. Maybe he’ll find his way down.

Scott Mayfield, D, NYI

Mayfield has already tied his career high in goals with five, and that’s the good news. The bad news is that he hasn’t lit the lamp in 17 games and has only made four assists during that streak. While the offense has slumped, Mayfield is still delivering hits (73) and blocks (121), but offensive production has declined rapidly. The 15 points scored by Mayfield leave him four to match his career-high, and that number shows he’s more of a closing blueliner than a scoring one.

