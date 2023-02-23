Petition wants to recognize hockey’s first black professional coach





A grassroots effort is underway to induct professional ice hockey’s first black coach, John Paris Jr, into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Hockey Nova Scotia launched a petition called Paris to Toronto on February 1, calling for Nova Scotia native Paris to be recognized for his contributions to the game. Paris, 76, said in an interview from Halifax on Tuesday that all the attention was unexpected. It’s humbling, I can say that for sure, he told The Canadian Press. Just the fact that they took the time to even think about me, regardless of the results. Paris has a number of firsts on his resume, including the first black coach in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the first black scout in the NHL with the St Louis Blues, the first black general manager in professional hockey and the first black professional hockey player . coach, who led the Atlanta Knights to a Turner Cup in the now-defunct International Hockey League. Despite the long list, he doesn’t see his career as a succession of bad barriers. Well, what I’ve always said is that I’m black by nature and a coach of my own free will, and there’s a difference, Paris said. I know what color I am. Everyone knows when they see me. That has nothing to do with my participation as a coach, that is a decision. Paris is still involved in hockey and works as an outside consultant to help some NHL players with their performance. Dean Smith, chairman of diversity and inclusion at Hockey Nova Scotia, said one of the recommendations of a task force created in 2019 to look at racism and discrimination in sports was to find ways to recognize contributions from people in underrepresented communities and to emphasize. Smith said the more he learned about Paris, the more surprised he was that he wasn’t already in the Hall of Fame, calling him so modest and so humble. He likes to talk about hockey, he likes to pass his experience on to young junior coaches like me, but he’ll never sell himself, Smith said. I think it’s our job now to make sure his accolades and his accomplishments… are recognized by the highest levels of hockey.

