Florida Football is expected to hire Austin Armstrong as defensive coordinator





Florida Gators defensive coordinator Patrick Toney is leaving for an NFL job as a defensive assistant with the Arizona Cardinals, according to multiple sources. Florida coach Billy Napier has wasted no time looking for a successor. The Gators are targeting former Southern Mississippi defensive coordinator and current coach Austin Armstrong within Alabama linebackers to replace Toney. Toney, 32, secured an NFL job despite struggling in his only year as defensive coordinator with the Gators. Under Toney, Florida ranked 12th in the SEC in total defense (411.0 ypg allowed), 10th in scoring defense (28.8 ppg), and last in the SEC in third-down conversion rate (49.7 percent). Napier took Toney to Louisiana, where he had a reputation for being an innovative defensive coordinator. “We would like to congratulate Patrick Toney on his new challenge and opportunity in the National Football League,” said Napier. “PT has been a critical part of our success over the past five years. He has led by example and been a relentless worker and learner.” Superlative Rivals:Gators spent more on support staff than Georgia, FSU, Tennessee and LSU in 2021-2022 SEC Media Days:Billy Napier speaks in Nashville on July 19 Anthony Richardson’s drawstock:Some NFL Draft pundits believe he will move into the top 5 Here are three things you should know about Armstrong: Austin Armstrong was the nation’s youngest defensive coordinator at Southern Miss Armstrong, 29, was the youngest defensive coordinator in FBS when he was hired as Southern Mississippi’s defensive coordinator in 2020 at age 27. His unit, nicknamed the “The Nasty Bunch”, showed growth from 2021-22. In Armstrong’s second year managing the southern Mississippi defense, the Eagles ranked 45th nationally in scoring defense (23.5 ppg allowed), third nationally in tackles for loss per game (8.3) , fifth in sacks (3.38) and seventh in interceptions (17). In addition, Armstrong’s defense at Southern Miss was strong in money loss and ranked third nationally in third and fourth down conversion defenses (23.1 percent). Austin Anderson worked under Billy Napier in Louisiana Armstrong worked under Napier, first as a graduate assistant in 2017 and 2018, then as a Louisiana inside linebackers coach in 2020. In 2020, Armstrong contributed to a Louisiana defense that ranked second in the nation in passes intercepted (15), third in the nation in defensive passing efficiency (96.27), fourth in passes allowed per game (166, 9) and 31st in total defense (347.8). Austin Armstrong worked as a quality control coach under Kirby Smart in Georgia Working as a quality control assistant at Georgia in 2019 under Kirby Smart, Armstrong learned of a defensive spirit that helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022. Georgia’s defense moved up to third in the nation nationally in 2019 as the Bulldogs finished the season 12-2 with a victory in the Sugar Bowl.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gatorsports.com/story/sports/college/football/2023/02/22/florida-gators-expected-to-hire-austin-amstrong-to-replace-patrick-toney/69932103007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos