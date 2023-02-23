Boys Hockey: Park Rapids triumph in overtime thriller – Park Rapids Enterprise

PARK RAPIDS After playing two close games during the regular season, head coach Bill Moore was expecting another sober battle when Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and Crookston met in a Section 8A boys’ hockey game. in the game at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Tuesday, February 21.

Crookston beat the Panthers 3-2 despite being outshot 29-27 and tied 2-2 despite being outshot 39-25 in the two previous games this season. In the third game, Park Rapids beat the Pirates 36-17, but it took an overtime goal from Kale Ravnaa to give the Panthers a 2-1 win.

I thought we had the whole game under control, Moore said. The two of us really look alike. We really struggled to score against them this season.

That was the case again in the play-in game, as the No. 8-ranked Panthers dominated the game during a scoreless first period. Park Rapids held a 14–4 lead on shots on target and skated away two penalties against the No. 9 seeded Pirates, who failed to capitalize on power play opportunities 1:16 into the game and at 4:51.

The Panthers’ Joey Hillukka battles Crookston’s Jackson Demarais (22) for the puck during a Section 8A play-in game at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Vance Carlson/Park Rapids Enterprise

After the Panthers failed to score on a power play opportunity 1:23 into the second period, Crookston claimed a 1-0 lead at 7:20 when Jack Doda scored on a shot from the right. It was Doda’s 28th goal of the season. The Panthers tied it with 1:49 to play in the period by taking advantage of a turnover from Crookston. Jeron Pinoniemi gained control of the puck in the Pirates zone and set up Joey Hillukka for the tying run. The goal was Hillukka’s team-leading 23rd of the season.

Neither team scored in the third period, but the Panthers had several chances to win it late in regulation when Crookston was called for a stumbling penalty with 1:21 on the clock. Crookston goaltender Jaren Bailey made multiple saves on the Panthers’ second power play opportunity as the game went into overtime.

I told them to keep doing the same thing, Moore said before overtime started. Keep shooting pucks at the net and eventually one will go in.

Jeron Pinoniemi (24) tracks down a loose puck during the Panthers’ Section 8A play-in game against Crookston on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Vance Carlson/Park Rapids Enterprise

After the Panthers failed to score in the last 39 seconds of the power play, Crookston had a chance to win, but goaltender Sawyer Torkelson made a glove save on a Carter Trudeau shot.

Ravnaas scored the game-winner at 4:35 firing a shot from the right side in a 2-on-1 rush to send Park Rapids to the Section 8A quarterfinals. The goal was Ravnaas’ 16th of the season.

It was really important (to win this match). We didn’t want to play in a play-in game, but you can’t complain about it. Every team before us had at least 14 wins except for Thief River Falls, and if they followed our schedule, they would have more than 14 wins, too, said Moore, whose team finished the regular season with a 2-6-1 record in the finale. nine games. We have the better team, but if you keep a team in the game long enough, you give them a chance to win. We’ve conceded too many rebound goals over time. We won this game with our defensive play in front of the net. Sawyer’s glove save was great. If he doesn’t make that save, we lose.

Kale Ravnaas carried the puck over the blue line during the Panthers’ overtime victory over Crookston on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Ravnaas scored the game-winner in a 2-1 Section 8A play-in win. Vance Carlson/Park Rapids Enterprise

Torkelson finished with 16 saves as the Panthers improved to 14-11-1. Crookston finished the season with a score of 5-19-1.

The win gives the Panthers a Section 8A quarterfinal rematch with Warroad, which is scheduled for Thursday, February 23, with a 6 p.m. start.

The Gardens Arena. The Warriors are rated No. 1 in the section and state with a record of 24-0-1. In last year’s quarterfinals, Warroad defeated the Panthers 73-8 in a 10-0 win.

Moore is counting on his team to make a more competitive effort this time around.

Last year we missed five guys and were embarrassed up there. I’m very curious to see how competitive we can be with a full lineup, Moore said. I expect our guys to fight to the last buzzer and whatever happens happens. We want to be respectable and show that we can compete and gain more respect to help us in the seedings section in the future. We have nothing to lose. It will be great.

FIRST PERIOD: No scoring. Penalties: Crookston 0, Park Rapids 2.

SECOND PERIOD: 1, Crookston, Doda (Street, Demarais), 7:20. 1, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka (J. Pinoniemi), 15:11. Penalties: Crookston 1, Park Rapids 0.

THIRD PERIOD: No scoring. Penalties: Crookston 1, Park Rapids 0.

OVERTIME: 2, Park Rapids, Ravnaas, 4:35. Sanctions: None.