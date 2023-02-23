Midlothian Games is well worth the wait

The Steiner Philosophers beat stiff competition from teams of athletes including Stray Cats and Upmo at the first Midlothian LD Games for adults with additional support needs since the pandemic.

The seven teams of caregivers from across Midlothian gathered at the Newbattle Community Campus to compete in a circuit of games from soccer to frisbee throwing and table tennis.

Organizer and Community Recreation Officer Mary Mackie from Midlothian Council’s Sport and Leisure Services said: “It was great to see everyone having so much fun together, something that wasn’t possible during Covid.

“There was a bit of friendly rivalry, but in the end it was about meeting other people, moving around a bit and having fun.”

Steiner Philosphers from Garvald may have won the top prize, but the YCATS were a close second.

The Richmond Fellowship’s Outreach Underdogs were delighted with their third-place finish, while the Mayfield Hub’s Stray Cats took fourth. Fifth, sixth and seventh were Garvald Gangsters, Garvald Gophers and Upmo respectively.

Mary said: “Thank you so much to everyone who came along and everyone who helped organize our Midlothian LD Games, including our very own Mac Bear and Rory the rabbit.

“We really hope that next year will be even better.”