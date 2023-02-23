Sports
Oklahoma Football: Notes on SEC Schedule, Future of Rescheduling, and More
Collected a handful of crap since the deal to send the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns a year in advance to the SEC finally came to fruition.
*As we go through even more discussions about rescheduling conferences over the past week, it seems we tend to backtrack in figuring out the motivations behind the moves on the chessboard. We should think more in terms of defense than attack.
About 10 years ago, Jason Belzer wrote one of the more interesting articles During the latest round of conference calls, Belzer assessed the situation primarily through the eyes of Jim Delany, the influential former commissioner of the Big Tens. Granted, the piece contains quite a bit of obnoxious MBA jargon about leadership and decision theory, but the gist was that Delany believed passing on the opportunity to bring valuable new programs into the B1G fold would allow competitors to strengthen themselves by add those schools.
Now imagine you’re SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in 2021, and you’ve just learned that the Red River rivals are itching to leave the Big 12. For the members of your conference, the reason for inviting them is far from self-evident. They’re already receiving tons of money without the Sooners and the Longhorns. Do the league’s Alabamas and Georgias really want to give OU and UT a chance to bolster their football programs by trading under the SEC brand? And why would the lower teams welcome the chance to compete against two more of the top sports teams?
The best answer to those objections: if we don’t accept them, someone else will. It is better for the SEC schools to count OU and UT among their numbers than to allow the B1G or the ACC to pick them up.
*Incidentally, I don’t see anything else happening in rescheduling for the B1G or SEC anytime soon, unless Our lady wants to join a conference.
*Now that we have a firm date for UT and OU to join the SEC, planning has been discussed. I have long believed that the league would hold eight conference games in the regular season. It sounds like all the momentum is building behind a nine-game slate, with three permanent opponents and six rotating. So who will the Sooners sign as their trio of annual games?
Texas at the Cotton bowl is a given in one slot. A game against another Big 12 defector, Missouri, seems logical. That leaves third spot up for grabs.
Arkansas apparently wants a share of the Sooners every year, and I doubt OU would object to playing the Razorbacks. Fayetteville makes for a relatively easy road trip, especially for Sooner fans and recruits. OU’s historic talent profile also compares favorably to the Hogs, meaning the Sooners should win those matchups more often than not.
The problem is that the SEC league bureau would have a hard time justifying that threesome for the Sooners, when other teams of similar strength draw two or three heavyweights each year. For example, if Alabama plays Auburn, LSU and Tennessee every year, it doesn’t feel fair to give OU annual matchups against Texas, Arkansas and Mizzou.
For that reason, I’m sticking with my bet from last June: OU will draw Texas, Missouri, and Florida. I understand why the Gators would balk at that settlement, but it’s the fairest solution for the conference.
Is Florida a better result for OU than the Hogs? It certainly didn’t hurt the Sooners recruiting in the South to play a game every two years in Gainesville.
* By now you’ve probably seen this bit from Eddie Radosevich from Previously Scoop.com on the composition of the OU roster.
Biggest Takeaway: Huge roster turnover is happening in Oklahoma. 56 of the 71 players who played in the Alamo Bowl are no longer part of the program.
The era of Brent Venables has already begun, but now it’s kind of started.
Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) February 16, 2023
I counted 17 players from the 2021 squad who are still with the team, but the takeaway is the same. Venables performed a controlled burnout on the selection. All in all, I don’t consider this a bad thing for the program. The majority of the 29 scholarship players who transferred over the past two years did not contribute in any meaningful way on the field.
On the other hand, it won’t do much to allay concerns about what we’re going to see from OU in the coming year. Attrition has left the Sooners dependent on transfers in so many positions that it’s easy to imagine all the new faces not immediately meshing.
