



press release Berlin will host Armageddon Championship Series 2023 The event is expected to be one of the most broadcasted chess events in the world Berlin, Germany February 16, 2023 The Armageddon Championship Series 2023, a revolutionary chess format developed especially for television by World Chess plc, will take place in Berlin, Germany from March to September 2023, filmed in a custom pavilion on Unter Den Linden. The series begins with the Americas Championship Series March 6-12, followed by the Asia and Oceania, Women’s Week and Europe and Africa series, and concludes with the exciting Grand Finale series airing on international television between September 14 and 20. World Chess, the company known for its chess innovation, developed the Armageddon Championship Series to become the Formula 1 of chess, a season of ultra-fast, high-intensity chess tournaments, groundbreaking broadcasts and international TV distribution, including Wesley So ( USA ), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan), Sam Shankland (USA), Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland), Vidit Gugrathi (India), Richard Rapport (Romania), Vincent Keymer (Germany), Gukesh D (India), and other world famous chess players. These contestants will compete under immense time pressure for a total Series prize pool of 460,000, with a heartbeat and for the first time ever calories burned displayed on screen alongside the moves and feed live from the studio. The Armageddon Championship Series 2023 kicks off on March 6 and is expected to be one of the most exciting and watched chess series of the year. It will be broadcast live and feature highlights on more than 30 online and TV platforms worldwide, including CNBC, Channel 4, beIN and Fox Australia. More than 220 million households are expected to watch the show. Ilya Merenzon, CEO of World Chess, commented: “Armageddon is the Formula 1 of intellectual sports, and with millions of people watching chess, innovation like the Armageddon tournament is helping to make chess a truly global mass spectator sport.” “From the comfort of their own home, fans can get their hearts racing as they watch some of the greatest chess players of all time play a rapid-fire game before refueling and moving on. sports broadcasts.” Dates: Armageddon Championship Series: America March 6-12 Armageddon Championship Series: Asia & Oceania April 3-9

Armageddon Championship Series: Women’s Week May 8 – 14

Armageddon Championship Series: Europe & Africa June 12-18

Armageddon Championship Series: Grand Final September 14-20 Official website: https://chessarena.com/armageddon Armageddon Championship Series Format: There are 32 chess players participating in the Armageddon Championship Series. In each event, eight players will compete in a seven-day double-elimination tournament. Matches take place every day, consisting of two quick blitz games (3 minutes plus a 2 second move increase) and, if necessary, an Armageddon (5 minutes for White, 4 minutes for Black). Each game is expected to last about ten minutes. The top two players from each event will earn two places in the Grand Final.

