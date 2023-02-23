Race for the top three of League 2 for a thrilling climax after a clean sweep in the tri-series in Nepal

A great home run from a reinvigorated Nepalese side has shifted the race for automatic places at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Four wins from four matches at Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu have boosted Nepal’s chances of a top three finish, heating up the race with Namibia and the UAE.

Skipper Rohit Paudel played a vital role in the eventual tri-series victory, making a last-ditch partnership with No.10 Karan KC to win by two wickets in a 214 chase.

As the captain (95* from 101 balls) pressed on after losing wickets around him, Karan (31* from 37 balls) once again showed why he’s considered a man for a save, hitting two fours and a six in another match-winning effort.

Nepal’s home dominance brings them closer to Namibia and the UAE, the other teams in contention for the third automatic spot for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Just now There are 14 matches left in a tense three week time frame as we break down the trio’s chances in the chase.

How the first two places were sewn up, and how the chasing peloton stands

The first two automatic places in qualifying are secured, with Scotland (50 points in 36 games) already crowned League 2 champions, and Oman’s tally of 44 (36 games) enough to guarantee a place in the top three. On the other hand, PNG (five points) and The USA are already out of the top-three race, with the latter’s 35 points from 36 games already usurped by Namibia’s 37 in 34 games.

Gerhard Erasmus’ side still holds the aces as we get to the climax of the competition, with the Eagles holding a 54.2% chance of finishing in third automatic spot. Despite a shaky tri-series in Nepal, Namibia’s fate is more or less in their own hands: on top of the upper hand regarding tie-breakers if the points are tied, wins in their last two matches (both against the UAE) would make them catch an unlikely task.

The UAE (27 points in 26 games), with a 34.3% chance, will play those two games against Namibia on home soil, before hosting Nepal and PNG in the penultimate tri-series. From March 9, the same three teams will meet in the final tri-series in Nepal.

The Emirates are winless in their last four games (three losses and one draw), although they have not played in the league since last August. Focused on T20I cricket over the last six months, the UAE could not progress from the first round of the T20 World Cup in Australia, also beaten 2-1 by Afghanistan in a recent home series.

Nepal will have an 11.5% chance to upset the other two sides, although the squad under new coach Monty Desai looks tougher than earlier in the cycle, especially with bat in hand.

The side chased 286 (their record winning ODI answer), 275 twice and 213 in their home stands, with a number of players in the runs.

Nepal need at least six wins from their last eight games, but should enjoy the conditions in the UAE and finish with four games at home.



Video

Cricket World Cup League 2



04:58

Nepal’s Record Running Hunt | NEPvNAM Highlights | CWC League 2

How can the bottom four teams from League 2 reach the Cricket World Cup Qualifier?

Should teams fail to finish in the top three of League 2, qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup is still possible, although the route takes an undesirable detour: a six-team qualifier, effectively a rematch for the bottom four teams and the winners of the two Challenge League groups (Jersey and Canada).

The top five teams of the competition will be joined by the Netherlands in the next edition of the recalibrated eight-team League 2, with the last two places determined by the final positions in the Qualifier Play-off event.

Teams finishing in the sixth and seventh positions of the current League 2 risk losing ODI status and a spot in the next League 2 cycle, with Jersey and Canada challenging them for these remaining two spots at the event in Namibia.

– UAE v Namibia: February 23

– UAE v Namibia: February 25

– Papua New Guinea v Nepal: February 27

– UAE v Papua New Guinea: February 28

– UAE v Nepal: March 2

– Nepal v Papua New Guinea: March 3

– UAE v Papua New Guinea: March 5

– UAE v Nepal: March 6

– Nepal v Papua New Guinea: March 9

– UAE v Papua New Guinea: March 10

– Nepal v UAE: March 12

– Nepal v Papua New Guinea: March 13

– Papua New Guinea v UAE: March 15

– Nepal v UAE: March 16

Every ball of the Cricket World Cup League 2 ODIs will be live and FREE on ICC.tv.

Fans in ALL regions (except Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan) can watch League 2 matches LIVE on ICC.tv on:

* ICC.tv website

* ICC.tv mobile apps (available in the App Store And Google Play)

* Samsung TV And LG TV apps

Highlights from League 2 ODIs are also available on-demand for FREE on ICC.tv.