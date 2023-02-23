Streaming won’t save college football as we know it because it won’t save TV

If a headline about a potential broadcaster for your games elicits a negative response, you’re out of luck.

The Pac-12 is currently approaching serious difficulties. There’s no other way to say it. The New York Post reports this on Tuesday that Apple TV+ is a potential landing pad for Pac-12 sports landed like a lead balloon among fans, and for understandable reasons.

It doesn’t mean the league is about to fall apart or that it still can’t get a good enough TV deal for the near-term future. It will probably be okay. But the Pac-12 could be the canary in the coal mine for college conferences outside of what’s becoming the Power 2 of the Big Ten and SEC.

Streaming is not the answer to saving college football as we know it. We know this because streaming doesn’t save TV.

You can’t entirely blame Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff. He must find some other interested bidders to gain some sort of clout in the negotiations with ESPN after inheriting an incredibly dire situation from former Commissioner Larry Scott. Fox, a current media partner of Pac-12, has shown little interest in the competition with USC and UCLA on track to retire. NBC and CBS also seem set when it comes to college football. The Big 12’s decision to renegotiate early with ESPN and Fox and make a larger but undermarket deal for safety’s sake was a smart move to outflank the Pac-12, which also highlighted how far the also removed from the Big Ten and SEC.

The Pac-12 needs leverage, but Amazon and Apple don’t. A move to heavy streaming would dramatically reduce game viewership and threaten to make the conference irrelevant. In a sport that revolves around recruiting and donors, people need to be able to find your games easily. ESPN knows this. That’s why Conference USA hurried back to ESPN as part of its new TV deal and away from streaming places like Stadium. Even if Amazon and Apple, which have been more cautious about streaming spending than other places, overpay for the content of a potential sports app, it’s an incredible risk for a conference. This is not Major League Soccer.

For years, forecasters predicted that the sports TV money bubble was about to burst. They said there would be a cap on how much broadcasters would pay for live sports if the number of cable subscribers fell. TV sports a spectacular bubble read a Forbes headline in 2013. But as the number of cable subscribers began to dwindle, it became clear that live sports were the only thing keeping television from declining even further, increasing their value. The NFL had 75 of the 100 most-watched broadcasts in 2021, so the NFL continues to take more and more money from the networks. The Big Ten and SEC, with their large audiences, are about to take another financial leap with their new TV deals. The 12-team College Football Playoff will be another push, with Fox expressing interest in joining ESPN as a potential broadcaster.

Amazon pays over $1 billion a year for Thursday Night Football because it’s the NFL. It made a play for the Big Ten because it was the Big Ten. Even Apple, the world’s most valuable company, reportedly allowed the NFL Sunday Ticket to be brought to YouTube TV, in part because Apple didn’t want to raise its price for customers.

If you’re not the NFL, Big Ten, SEC, NBA, CFP, World Series, or the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, your bargaining power may begin to fade as the major leagues become more engrossed.

Take it from returning Disney CEO Bob Iger, who expressed a desire to retain NBA rights on a recent earnings call, but said ESPN has been selective about the rights they bought. I’ve had long conversations with[ESPN President]Jimmy Pitaro about this. And we have some decisions that we have to make, not on anything in particular, but on a few things, and we’re just going to have to get more selective.

ESPN owned college football. Now it lost the Big Ten and doesn’t see the Pac-12 as a priority to overpay. Iger also said that while ESPN+ has grown nicely, he doesn’t want to commit to an all-streaming ESPN or spun off the company unless it makes financial sense.

And that’s the dirty not-so-secret thing about streaming: it doesn’t really work. The boom is over.

Disney’s direct-to-consumer businesses, including Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu lost more than $4 billion by 2022. The financial losses continue to mount even as the number of subscribers grows. It’s a big reason why Disney shares are down 31 percent over the past year. NBCUniversals Peacock lost about $2.5 billion this year and CBS Paramount Plus also lost about $1.8 billion. These companies planned to lose a lot of money and aimed for profitability in 2024 or 2025, but there is little sign of that yet. Drastic cuts have been made.

Fox’s decision not to jump into the standalone streaming game and instead focus on the biggest live sports like the NFL, college football and the World Cup has proven to be a more successful strategy so far. It has increased its market share in college football, and despite losing cable subscribers, this year’s Super Bowl on Fox was the third most-watched game ever and the highest in six years. As Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks puts it at one Sports Business Journal Podcastaccelerating to streaming is also accelerating the decline of linear tv, your real money maker.

What does it say when Netflix, the rare for-profit streaming success, has chosen not to get involved in wars over sports offerings, even after a recent drop in subscriber numbers? It has focused instead on sports documentaries and made smaller series on sports such as Formula 1 races or the World Surfing League, without showing any interest in major sports.

Were not concerned with live sports rights. Weren’t busy renting, Netflix vice president of non-fiction series Brandon Riegg told the New York Times.

While there are more games than ever available to watch for some positive point for fans, none of this has anything to do with how cumbersome it is to watch live sports on streaming. Broadcast delays lag social media and gambling sites. Some cannot pause or rewind. Switching between games can be a hassle and an even more frustrating process if you need to switch to another app.

Will casual fans using one screen on a busy college football Saturday switch back and forth to Prime Video or Apple TV+ for one Pac-12 game if their favorite team isn’t involved? If conferences move to different streaming apps, the sport will become even more divided.

No streaming sports service can meet what a sports fan needs, Shanks said.

The Pac-12 can still come out of this OR. It could strike a good deal with ESPN and make a streamer and schools money comparable to the Big 12. Linear TV for sports is still in a sweet spot. But the next round of college media deals six or seven years from now is when industry leaders believe that really big changes are coming. I dread the future of conference rescheduling, but if you’re not in the Power 2, it’s impossible to predict where you’ll be as the summits take an even larger share of the market.

Live sports, especially football, have kept linear TV alive, but there’s no sign that streaming will save college football in the form we know it today.

Season 3 of Ted Lasso should be good though.

