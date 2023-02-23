After Ovtcharov-Post: Dispute escalated in the table tennis Bundesliga

Andreas Preuss was beside himself. The manager of Borussia Düsseldorf explained that he had been watching table tennis matches here for 35 years, but had never experienced such an incredible match as this second leg in the Champions League semi-final against TTC Neu-Ulm. “Today table tennis won,” he shouted.

That was last Sunday. After Neu-Ulm’s 3-2 win in the first leg and Düsseldorf 3-2 in the second leg, the first golden game in the history of the Champions League had to decide who reached the final, a kind of penalty shoot-out . Preuss had no idea his club would come through this tightest of decisions, with Timo Boll, Dang Qiu and Anton Kllberg; Preuss’s enthusiasm was unrelated to this. A few days after the spectacle, however, the 60-year-old will wonder if the sport has won in recent days. Because in German table tennis, a dispute escalated in a way that surprised Preuss – and the fact that he was suddenly caught in the middle of it.

The conflict behind it already existed before the Champions League game and, in fact, Preuss thought, everything had been on the table for a long time, including the threat from TTC Neu-Ulm to leave the Table Tennis Bundesliga (TTBL). Founded in 2019 by publisher Florian Ebner, the club on the outskirts of Bavaria had signed a team for this season around Dimitrij Ovtcharov, who had returned from Russia, making him the favorite to win the German Cup and Champions League title in one fell swoop: with Sweden’s Truls Moregardh, Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju, Ovtcharov and Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto four players in the world’s top ten. The TTC triumphed in the cup final in January and won the first title in the club’s history with a 3-0 win over Düsseldorf. The second slipped through the fingers of the Swabians on Sunday.

Neu-Ulm committed the rules breach that has since been hotly debated shortly after the cup final: he had Moregardh and Lin move to clubs in Sweden and Japan because he didn’t want them to play the remaining TTBL league games (in which he dropped three young Russians). need more. In Germany, however, double playing privileges are not allowed, this also applies to the independent TTBL. Since the players had not switched to the second half of the season in time to avoid missing the cup final, they were contractually bound to the TTBL until the end of the season – and now they reacted harshly: they imposed contractual fines of 10,000 euros and ten games on Moregardh and Lin -Suspensions for the upcoming season.

The late club change was a deliberate foul, Ebner admits. He doubts the legality of the sentences. Ultimately, a permanent arbitral tribunal chaired by former national handball goalkeeper Andreas Thiel will probably decide. Since then, Ebner has been exploring the possibility of playing only with his greats in the Champions League in the future, ie moving away from the TTBL with league and cup matches. On Monday night, Ovtcharov then commented on social media about the possible exit of the TTBL – linking the punishments against his teammates to the fact that Preu, as manager of Düsseldorf, also chairs the TTBL’s supervisory board. An accusation that he removed again, but which has since gone out into the world. Preuss responded: he was “deeply disappointed” in Ovtcharov, he clarified, he had “completely gone astray” with unfounded statements – especially since he, Preuss, only oversees the supervisory board and does not make decisions. The TTBL wrote about “defamatory allegations”. Both emphasized the intent of the Neu-Ulm rule violations, which should be punished: “We were shocked,” says Preuss.

It’s all about the basics, but probably not keeping Düsseldorf’s rivals down. Preuss himself was a big supporter in 2019, when the league controversially discussed whether to sell a wildcard to the wealthy Ulm entrepreneur – to stir up competition, he says, and because he hoped for an increase in infrastructure. The sensitive issue in the background is rather the ban on doubles, which Neu-Ulm has undermined. It wasn’t until November that the TTBL and its members, i.e. all first division clubs, discussed this ongoing topic for the last time and unanimously confirmed the previous rule: those who play in Germany are not allowed to play for other clubs until then. This should prevent distortion of competition and maintain identification with the clubs. Because even though the new World Cup series WTT is asking for more and more international assignments and it is getting the professionals into trouble, they hardly make any money there. “If things change, we should change our attitude,” says Preuss. Until then, the TTBL will do everything it can to maintain its interest in the “disruption” between individual and team sports.

The table tennis world is small. Like almost all German top players, Ovtcharov trains in Düsseldorf, ten meters from Preuss’ office as the crow flies. Yet there has been no personal contact since the incident, says Preuss. He will not hold a grudge against anyone and hopes to continue to compete with strong rivals like Neu-Ulm. Ebner could not say on Wednesday evening whether that is still possible in the TTBL or only in the future in the Champions League.