Sports
‘Don’t become another Prasad’: Fans hit back at Iceland Cricket over Kohli tweet | Cricket
Indian skipper Virat Kohli played his first red-ball game in Delhi since 2017, playing a gritty strike for Rohit Sharma and Co. and Australia. The local hero was awarded LBW to Australian debutant Matthew Kuhnemann and his firing sparked a huge debate among the game’s fans and followers on social media.
Hoping to make amends in the 2nd innings, Kohli hit three bounds during India’s pursuit of Australia’s 115-run target off Arun Jaitley. Kohli failed to cash in on his start, however, as the star hitter was punched by Todd Murphy in the 19th over. Interestingly, this was the first time former India captain Kohli has been stunned in his illustrious Test career.
READ ALSO: ‘The country comes first. Be it Mumbai Indians or…’: Ex-Indian star drops big comment about Jasprit Bumrah amid BGT
As Kohli extended his age-long drought in the game’s longest format, Iceland Cricket’s official Twitter handle shared a tweet about the top cricketer’s batting stats. Iceland Cricket took to Twitter on Wednesday claiming Kohli has not scored a Test century in 23 matches. This statistic may not please many of our Indian fans, but it is now 23 Tests since Virat Kohli scored a century, and that was in 2019. How long is too long? Iceland Cricket tweeted.
The tweet quickly became the talk of the town on social media and Iceland Cricket’s Twitter account was called out by fans for questioning Kohli’s form in the longest format. Fans were quick to respond to Iceland Cricket with a string of remarkable reactions. “No, please don’t become another @venkateshprasad. Leave the boy alone. He’s doing well as a player,” one Twitter user wrote. “Everybody knows the answer to that. It won’t be long unless @venkateshprasad builds a Twitter thread or three on it,” said another fan.
Although Kohli failed to end Delhi’s century-long drought, the former Indian skipper made history by breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s world record in the 2nd Test against Australia. Kohli became the fastest batsman to complete 25,000 runs in international cricket. The 34-year-old has scored four centuries in international cricket since September 2022. Batting icon Kohli has amassed 8,195 runs in 106 test matches.
