North Allegheny football coach charged with strangling youth basketball coach during game





BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – The father of a young basketball player was caught on camera strangling a coach after a fight broke out during a game. KDKA-TV learned that dad himself is a coach for the North Allegheny High School football team. The game was a Pittsburgh Basketball Club game played last week at Burgettstown Elementary Center. The parent, Scott McMullen, faces a list of serious charges, including strangulation and simple assault. But according to his lawyer, the video that has surfaced on social media proves the opposite. “I’ve seen the video, and the video is pretty clear that my client isn’t the only one involved in any activity,” said attorney Phil DiLucente. In the video recorded by a parent who was filming her son’s game, you can see that shortly after the whistle blows, a Moon player dressed in red aggressively goes after a Burgettstown player in white. The Burgettstown coach immediately rushes over and tries to separate the two players. While trying to end the fight, a Moon parent, now identified as Scott McMullen, comes from the stands onto the court and reportedly grabs the coach from behind and begins to strangle him. “Can you imagine your son and another player in a youth league having fists? The next thing you know, a grown man is laying hands on your kid,” DiLucente adds. McMullen is an assistant football coach for North Allegheny High School. His attorney, Phil DiLucente, claims his client did what any parent would do to protect their child by any means necessary. That’s why he says he’s shocked that his client was even charged, let alone the only one charged. DiLucente points out that after McMullen reportedly grabs the coach, two Burgettstown fans try to pull him off the coach, one of whom jumped onto McMullen’s back. “To suggest that my client was the only person involved in criminal activity I do not appreciate,” he added. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Basketball Club has banned McMullen from future games and suspended his son for a year, which DiLucente calls amazing. “I thought it was a little overzealous,” he said. KDKA has contacted the Superintendent of the North Allegheny School District to get the status of McMullen’s appointment and is awaiting a response. Shelly Bortz Born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, Shelley joined KDKA in October 2021.

