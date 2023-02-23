Returning Djokovic watches Nadal clash in Paris

Novak Djokovic will return to action next week at the Dubai Duty Free Championships, but the newly crowned Australian Open champion says he is already looking forward to Roland-Garros and hopefully a meeting with 14-time champion Rafael Nadal.

The 35-year-old told a press conference in Belgrade on Wednesday that he is ready to play in Dubai, even though he has not yet recovered 100 per cent from the hamstring injury he sustained at the Australian Open.

“I’ve decided to go to Dubai, I’m traveling tomorrow,” he said. “I’m almost 100 percent intensity, the injury is good.”

The Serb is also awaiting an exemption from Covid-19 travel restrictions to enter the United States to play the Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami.

But while his immediate focus is on a flying start in Dubai, Djokovic said he would like to take on Nadal in the final in Paris, where the two men will each be chasing a record 23rd Grand Slam title.

“Roland Garros final!” said Djokovic when asked where he would like to have his 60th meeting with the Spaniard.

“I think we both agree. He is definitely the biggest rival in my career, we are also generations close, although earlier than me he started to achieve more success at the professional level.

Novak Djokovic, 2023 | AI / Reuters / Panoramic

Djokovic reflects on the influence of Federer and Nadal

Djokovic is showing no signs of slowing down yet, his win in Melbourne taking him to 22 Grand Slam titles alongside Nadal. On Monday, he also becomes the first person to hold the world rankings for 378 weeks or more (he is currently tied with Steffi Graf at 377).

A record of which he is rightly proud. And the Serb says he looks forward to one day talking to both Federer and Nadal about all they’ve accomplished in the sport and the part they’ve played in making him the player he is.

“Federer and Nadal shaped me as a player,” he said. “I had to solve the puzzle they were to me from 2008 to 2011.

“While we are active we don’t allow ourselves to think, we don’t have time for it. But when all is said and done, I hope we can talk about it in private, talk about the memories. For now, we are grandfathers who prevent these young players from winning slams.”

Indian Wells and Miami still in the air

While the United States will lift travel restrictions on people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 in May, that will come too late for Djokovic to play Indian Wells and Miami as things stand.

However, Djokovic, who was banned from entering the US to play the US Open last year, has applied for an exemption but has not heard back yet.

“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA? It’s not in my hands, I’m waiting for an answer,” he said. the third party, who makes the decision, also feels the same way.”

Tennis – Australian Open – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia – January 25, 2023 Serbian Novak Djokovic at a press conference after winning his quarterfinal against Russia’s Andrey Rublev (AI/Reuters/Panoramic)

No limits on how long he will play

The way Djokovic played in Australia despite his injury suggests that he may well be able to increase his number of Grand Slam titles in the coming years. No one knows how much, not even Djokovic himself.

“That number doesn’t exist,” he said, laughing. “I don’t set limits on how long I can keep going. After the age of 30, athletes get questions about their retirement, especially tennis players. You said hunger, but I see it more as a passion for the sport and a huge desire to compete. I love tennis, I love playing it with my son, I love it in any form, it’s not like tennis turned me off in any way just because it’s a very big part of my life.

“Professionally, I want to keep writing the history of this sport. Some people say it’s arrogant when I talk about it openly, but I think it’s normal to be open about your goals and aspirations. One thing that has made me so successful , is that I am always focused on the next challenge, because people keep asking me questions about the past or about the future.

“Of course I have a long-term plan with my team, a six-month schedule to prepare as best I can, but most of my energy – mentally and emotionally – always goes to the next thing I need to do. . Even the next training i can be demanding and i always try to give my best, and i ask my team to do the same, so they sometimes have a hard time with ms. You could call it a slight obsession with all the details that make up the sport. trait you find in many great athletes, Kobe Bryant for example.”