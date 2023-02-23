“23 tests since Virat Kohli scored a century,” Iceland Cricket tweets. Fans don’t like it





Virat Kohli, after a few years where he couldn’t score a ton, is back on the run in white ball formats. Since the 2022 Asia Cup, Kohli has been scoring well in limited overs cricket. However, the same cannot be said for the test format. He has not scored a half century in his last 13 Test innings. His scores in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy read – 44, 20 and 12. The former Indian cricket team skipper’s last test ton came against Bangladesh in November 2019. Iceland Cricket recently highlighted this aspect in a tweet. “This statistic will not please many of our Indian fans, but it is now 23 Tests since Virat Kohli scored a century, which was in 2019. How long is too long?” Iceland Cricket wrote in the tweet. This statistic may not please many of our Indian fans, but it is now 23 Tests since Virat Kohli scored a century, which was in 2019. How long is too long? Icelandic Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 21, 2023 The tweet did not go down well with Kohli’s fans. thats only 1 year since the test century..since 2020 and half of 2021 was washed away by covid, when a man has as many centuries as uk it’s fine to leave him alone for at least another 1 year sehajsingh (@skdevil17) February 22, 2023 As long as the team wins no time is too long.. it is important to remember that this is a team sport and individuals only contribute to the collective and not the other way around Venkat (Vikram) (@vikram_venkat) February 22, 2023 He comes back to form format by format. He was already back and yet looked in 2 odis before he hit 3 centuries later.

Spin has been his problem lately in all formats and his 44 (83) and 21 (30) were signs he was starting to fight it. Vishrut Krishna (@vishrut_krishna) February 21, 2023 Hundreds alone cannot define a batter. Consistent run-making, without hundreds, is just as credit-worthy, if not more so. In Kohli’s case, he is rewarded for eternity, despite an extended dry run as a reward for some good past performances. His name is holy. Prabhanjan Badami (@PABadami) February 22, 2023 Recently, Kohli reached another historic milestone in his career, becoming the fastest batsman to score 25,000 runs in international cricket. He did so on Day 3 of the Second Test against Australia in New Delhi. In the process, Kohli surpassed his idol and the Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar, who had reached the milestone in 577 matches. Virat, on the other hand, did that in 549 games. Virat and Sachin are followed by people like Ricky Ponting (588), Jacques Kallis (594), Kumar Sangakkara (608) and Mahela Jayawardene (701). Featured video of the day BCCI Chief Selector Chetan Sharma is resigning, sources amid Sting Operation Row say Topics mentioned in this article

