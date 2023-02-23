British government announces independent regulator for English football

The UK government has announced its plans to have an independent regulator for English football ahead of the game governance white paper being published tomorrow.

The independent regulator will cover the top five tiers of men’s football, with a parallel review of the women’s game underway.

The fan-led review of football, carried out by Tracey Crouch MP, called for the introduction of an independent regulator after it ends in November 2021. The government approved the proposal in April 2022.

Most important points:

There will be new tests for potential club owners and drivers

Power to prevent clubs from entering breakaway competitions such as the European Super League

Supporters will have more say in protecting the club identity against changes in names, badges and home shirts, for example

Government also launches revision of visa system for footballers coming to England

This is a big day for football in this country and I am pleased that the government has acted on the key strategic recommendations in my review, Crouch said.

The introduction of a new independent football regulator will strengthen our incredible pyramid, giving investors, fans and communities confidence in the governance of our clubs, enabling them to thrive in the best leagues in the world.

Football is nothing without its fans, and today’s announcement will keep them front and center as it continues to grow at home and abroad.

The regulatory body will introduce a new licensing system for clubs up to the National League, which will require them to demonstrate sound financial business models and good corporate governance before being allowed to compete.

It also entails a new test for prospective and current owners and directors, something that has been under the control of the Premier League, EFL (for the Championship, League One and League Two) and FA (for the National League).

That new test will complement the existing ones administered by the Premier League and EFL. It will also have stronger due diligence on sources of wealth, plus a requirement for robust financial planning.

The government says this is to protect clubs and their fans from unscrupulous owners, following the financial failures at Derby County, Bury and Macclesfield Town.



Arsenal fans protest the Super League and Kroenke family from the Emirates Stadium in April 2021 (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The failed Super League project in April 2021 that Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea tried to join alongside other European clubs came at the start of the fan-led review and reinforced calls for a independent regulator only.

The regulator will now have the power to ban clubs from taking part in such breakaway competitions that do not meet predetermined criteria, including competitions deemed by the government to be detrimental to domestic play.

Fans will also become more involved in the running of their teams, to prevent owners from changing club names, badges and home jerseys. Clubs will also need regulatory approval for any sale or relocation of their stadium.

The overview of women’s football will be published later this year and is overseen by former England international Karen Carney. It is intended to cover the growth of the game at the elite and grassroots levels, as well as its financial sustainability and structures. The FA announced last year that it is looking for a stand-alone company to run the Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship.

The Premier League said in a statement: The publication of this white paper is an important moment for English football. The Premier League and its clubs will now carefully consider the government’s plan to make England the first major country to make football a government-regulated industry.

The Premier League, alongside the rest of English football, is a global success. We fully recognize that the passionate support of millions of football supporters is fundamental to our competition. We are proud that our success is consistently shared for the benefit of the wider game and our clubs, who make a positive impact in their local communities every day.

The Premier League recognizes the case for change in football governance and continues to implement stronger and more independent regulation. We are strengthening our ownership rules and are already providing $1.6 billion in financial support to the wider game in this current three-year cycle.

We appreciate the government’s commitment to protecting the continued success of the Premier League. It is vital that regulation does not harm the game that fans love to watch in the deepest professional pyramid in the world, or its ability to attract investment and grow interest in our game.

We will now work constructively with stakeholders to ensure that the proposed government regulator does not lead to unintended consequences that could erode the Premier League’s position as the most watched football competition in the world, reduce its competitiveness or undermine the unrivaled levels of funding we provide in danger.

The Premier League has already taken action to address many of the issues raised in the Fan-Led Review and will work with the government and parliamentarians on the next phase of the White Paper. We are committed to working with the FA and EFL to provide a football-led solution to address key issues in the game, including financial distributions, financial controls and the football calendar.

Kevin Miles, CEO of the Football Supporters Association (FSA), said: The Football Supporters Association has been involved in the fan-led review from day one and we welcome the government’s historic commitment to an independent regulator for English football to enter.

The White Paper on Football Governance clearly addresses our key concerns around ownership, rogue competitions and sustainability, and of course we support any proposals that give fans more say in running their clubs.

We look forward to discussing the next steps with the government.

In addition to the white paper, the government will review the visa system for elite footballers coming to England. This follows the UK’s departure from the European Union, which has introduced stricter visa rules.

