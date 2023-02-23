Thomaz Bellucci retires from professional tennis | ATP tour

Editor’s Note: This article was translated from ATPTour.com/es.

Life after tennis does not worry Thomaz Bellucci, who played his last ATP Tour match on Wednesday at the Rio Open presented by Claro. However, the clarity he now feels about his future is in stark contrast to the anxiety he felt when he was 16 and 17 years old, when he was about to retire early. A left knee injury sidelined him for nearly a year and he hardly ever returned.

At the time, when he was a minor on the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, it took him six months to recover from surgery, followed by a long period of uncertainty. He started reading books on economics and thought about devoting his time to his studies.

“I had a lot of doubts,” Bellucci recalled ATPTour.com. “I didn’t know if it was best to continue playing tennis. I wanted to have fun with other things.”

Any thoughts of a different vocation collided with two powerful forces in his life: the love of a sport he learned at the age of three playing with his parents in Tiete, Sao Paulo; and the dream of becoming a professional tennis player. It was a dream that came about in the 90s when he looked at his compatriot Gustavo Kuerten, former number 1 in the world in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.

“When ‘Guga’ won Roland Garros in 1997, I was just a boy. I was nine years old,” Bellucci said. “When I saw him on television, I said, ‘If he can do it, as a Brazilian, I think I can be in the big tournaments one day’. ‘Guga’ made me think it was more possible to get there, although it seemed very difficult, he managed to convince many of us Brazilians that despite all the difficulties, you can dream.”

His love of tennis and the ‘Guga’ inspired dream would be hard to let go at the age of 17 as he contemplated a life outside the sport.

“I didn’t want to have any regrets in the future. I had to try some more,” Bellucci said. “I thought, ‘I’m going to recover and go back and try again, but if I haven’t played well in two years, I’m going to retire.’ I did that, and at the age of 19 I was already in the Top 200. I made a good choice. That moment taught me perseverance and always be strong.”

His decision laid the foundation for a brilliant career. In 2010, ranked No. 21 in the world, he became the second highest ranked Brazilian man ever, behind only his hero Kuerten. Bellucci reached eight ATP Tour finals and won four, all on clay: Gstaad (2009, 2012), Santiago (2010) and Geneva (2015). He also racked up 200 tour-level victories, including two against Top-5 opponents: World No. 4 Andy Murray in Madrid in 2011 and No. 5 Kei Nishikori in Rio in 2017.

“The best period of my career was between 2010 and 2011. I played better in the big tournaments,” said Bellucci.

His best result in the Grand Slams was a fourth round appearance at Roland Garros in 2010. The southpaw was also a semifinalist at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Madrid in 2011. . Then I started thinking a bit more, doubting myself,” said Bellucci.

However, giving up was never an option and he never hesitated to ask for help during the most difficult times of his career.

Mutua Madrid Open, where he was a semifinalist.” />

Thomaz Bellucci at the 2011 Mutua Madrid Open where he was a semifinalist. Credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images

“I was always accompanied by psychologists who helped me improve my decision-making on and off the field,” said Bellucci. “It was not easy to find the balance between personal and professional in a sport like tennis. That’s why you see so many players with depression issues, they’re no good even though they have money and results. For me, the most important thing was to take care of myself, to be mentally healthy and to be happy.”

However, he did not always succeed. “I often felt depressed. It happens to many players because there is a lot of pressure and expectation,” said Bellucci. However, he always found the strength to overcome adversity and face all the criticism that came his way. “Over time you realize that the most important “is not what people think of you. There are people who don’t appreciate you. The important thing is not the approval of others, it’s being happy on the track.”

Thomaz Bellucci hangs up his rackets with an impressive resume – 200 career wins

– Career-high number 21 ranking

– 4 ATP titles (2009 Gstaad, 2010 Santiago, 2012 Gstaad, 2015 Geneva)

– 6 top 10 wins including #4 Murray in 2011 Madrid

– One of only 5 players to bagel Djokovic on clay pic.twitter.com/4PXRGLLz94 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 22, 2023

His determination colored his career as a tennis player. He gave everything to keep playing, but multiple injuries have gradually taken him out of competition over the past three years. Two new songs in early 2023 confirmed that it was time for him to hang up his racket. The end of the road came on Wednesday, in front of his home fans, when he lost to Sebastian Baez in the first round of one of his favorite tournaments.

“It’s the right time,” Bellucci said, not without a hint of nostalgia in his voice, but also with the peace of mind of someone closing a chapter of their life after giving it their all. “I feel happy and also a little sad. Tennis was in my life for many years, it’s not easy to stop playing. But I enjoyed it so much, and my body is now feeling the years and the sacrifices I’ve made. It’s time to do something different, experience new things.”

Bellucci has no doubts that he wants to stay in the tennis world, perhaps as a coach. “I want to try and pass on my experience, develop players, have a place here in Brazil to teach. I think I have a lot of things to show the kids,” Bellucci said. of transition, of change in my life.”