WTA must grow and continue to push for wage equality: World No. 1 Swiatek





World No. 1 Iga Swiatek said she hopes the women’s game’s governing body can do more this year to boost the tour and further reduce gender pay gaps outside the biggest sports tournaments. Tennis has tried to be a leader in the fight for equality over the past few decades with equal prizes for men and women at the four Grand Slams. However, WTA Tour events still often offer less prize money than those on the men’s tour, which operates its own track. Photo: AFP Swiatek said one of the tour’s top priorities as it celebrates its 50th anniversary should be to ensure events become more attractive to players, sponsors, organizers and fans. Certainly, I would like to see the WTA expand business, become more popular, narrow the difference between WTA and ATP in terms of prize money and attract fans, Swiatek told reporters in the United Arab Emirates, where she competed in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. A report in the Financial Times said that midway through last year, the ATP Tour offered players 75 percent more prize money in tournaments excluding the Grand Slams than the women’s tour. Our tennis brings the same emotions as men’s tennis… There’s something you can find in women’s tennis that you won’t find on the ATP, Swiatek said. At this point, after a few years of hearing, they weren’t consistent, were actually consistent. There are top players who play great in most tournaments, she said. In a move expected to cost the association hundreds of millions of dollars in broadcasting and sponsorship, the WTA suspended lucrative tournaments in China over concerns over former doubles No. 1 Peng Shuai. She accused a senior Chinese government official of sexual assault in a 2021 social media post that was removed from the country’s internet. She later denied making the accusation. American Jessica Pegula, the number 3 in the world and a member of the WTA Player Council, repeated Swiatek. I hope we can continue to push for equal prize money at all events as we get more on TV, Pegula said. She pointed to the mixed-team United Cup tournament earlier this season as a way to achieve that. We slowly started to see more of it, especially with the United Cup, the response from everyone wanting to see men and women playing on the same field and on the same team, which was really nice for us. People like to see that, she said. In Dubai on Tuesday, Swiatek defeated Canada’s Leylah Fernandez 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the round of 16, where yesterday she defeated Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0 to advance to the quarter-finals . On Tuesday, Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching defeated Anna Kalinskaya of Russia and Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (9/7) to advance to the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles. . Today they play against Americans Pegula and Coco Gauff, who earlier this year defeated Chan Hao-ching and Chinese partner Yang Zhaoxuan in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Additional reporting by staff reporter

