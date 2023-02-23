Ravindra Jadeja’s wife talks about the all-rounder’s sensational comeback





Ravindra Jadeja’s wife talks about his sensational comeback to international cricket after injury. Image credit: AP and Twitter/@imjadeja ESSENTIALS Ravindra Jadeja has made a sensational comeback to competitive cricket after a knee injury.

The 34-year-old has played in two Tests against Australia and has taken 17 wickets in total.

He won the Player of the Match award in both tests. Indian star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, who is ranked No. 1 in the ICC Test all-rounder, was out for more than five months after sustaining a knee injury during the Asia Cup T20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates. year. After getting injured in September 2022, Jadeja went under the knife and was out for almost five months during which he also missed the ICC Mens T20 World Cup. He returned to competitive cricket earlier this year, playing a Ranji Trophy match for his state team Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu in Chennai last month, and then for India in the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia. Jadeja, who took seven wickets in the second innings of the Ranji Trophy match, backed up his performance and had the Australian batsmen dancing to his tunes. In the first innings of the first Test he took a five wicket haul and then also contributed 70 runs with the bat. He won the Player of the Match award at Nagpur by taking a total of seven wickets and making 70 runs. In the second match, played in Delhi last week, Jadeja was again in top form, recording his best figures of 7 for 42 in the second innings. He won his second consecutive POTM award in Delhi. He has taken a total of 17 wickets in two matches so far and scored 96 runs. Jadeja’s sensational return to competitive cricket has earned him much praise from all angles, and to this list has been added a special name in the form of his wife Rivaba Jadeja, who has expressed her happiness at his top form. She says the 34-year-old cricketer’s positive attitude played a big part in his success against the Baggy Greens. “Ravindra is a very positive player and his mentality is also very positive,” Rivaba told ANI. “He enters the field with a lot of effort and a positive attitude. That is his greatest strength. Cricket is his top priority and he is very attached to the game.” Speaking of his long-awaited return from a knee injury, Rivaba said Jadeja had been working hard at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to regain full fitness. “He did his rehabilitation at the NCA, and the BCCI coaches and physiotherapists helped him a lot there. He has now completed 14 years in international cricket. He understands his strengths and has worked on them a lot during this time, and the result is right in front of our eyes. I am very happy with his efforts and the way he contributed to the team. He made a fantastic comeback. He made a comeback from injury and I am very happy with his performance. “ According to her, the former Chennai Super Kings skipper doesn’t like to talk much and instead lets his game do the talking. “He [Ravindra Jadeja] doesn’t like to talk much and let his game do the talking. He gets a lot of positive comments, and he also has a few critics. But instead of talking about it, he prefers to work on his weaknesses.”

