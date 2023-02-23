Sports
How far will Tennis’ Carlos Alcaraz go?
By the time he was 12 he was a serious enough player that he was sponsored by Babolat and Lotto. A family friend who owns Postres Reina, a yoghurt and dessert company based in Murcia, had given him all the money he needed to attend a junior tournament in Croatia, and continued to pay much of his travel expenses. Ferrero first saw him play around this time. I had already heard about him, says his coach. Especially the fact that he did a lot of different things, dropping shots and lobs and running to the net, things that young kids don’t do, they just stay in the back, fight and run. He was very dynamic, you could see that.
Alcaraz started training with Ferrero when he was 15. Ferrero had coached Alexander Zverev for eight months before parting ways due to differing views on professionalism, Ferrero says. (We are good friends, Ferrero adds to Zverev, denying any breakup. He has often trained with Carlos.) In Alcaraz, he saw a challenge: a boy with a lot of work ahead of him.
Alcaraz’s routine is those few hours of tennis a day, plus training and physical therapy, and a siesta after lunch. He eats what he wants, but healthy. In the evening he tries to learn English. I’ve improved, but I still have a long way to go! Occasionally he watches a movie and prefers what he calls excitement or motivation. Motivational movies? I ask a little confused. Yes, he replies. Sylvester Stallone. You know: Rocky Balboa.
When he sees his friends at the weekend, he likes to sit with them in the park or play board games at each other’s house. He likes football and supports Real Madrid (his older brother supports Barcelona). There were reports that he was in a relationship with Maria Gonzalez Gimenez, but Alcaraz alludes to a breakup, saying he has been single for 18 months. It’s complicated, never staying in one place, he adds. It’s hard to find the person who can share things with you when you’re always in different parts of the world.
A hobby is playing chess. I like chess. Concentrating, playing against someone else, strategy, thinking ahead. I think that’s all very similar to the tennis court, says Alcaraz. You have to feel where the other player will send the ball, you have to move in advance and try to do something that will make him uncomfortable. So I play it a lot.
A few months ago, he started paying more attention to his clothes, making sure he looked good when he hit the streets. He likes wide jeans, or wide pants, a T-shirt, and has just become the new face of Calvin Klein’s underwear campaign (slogan: Calvins or nothing). There are people who only wear top brands, but I haven’t stopped to think about that, he says. I dress very simply.
Then what does he do, you may ask, with all his winnings? He smiles. Well, my dad takes care of it. I am quite young and have my whims, but I am very natural, normal, modest. I don’t really pay much attention to brands and cars. If I like something, I try to buy it, but in the end my father arranges everything.
What are his whims?
I’m fanatical about Nike sneakers, he says. And while sponsored by Nike, he explains that there are vintage models he covets that are quite expensive, he says. They are exclusive or hard to find. And that’s the kind of stuff I buy, if I like them. There are some Jordans, some Dunk Lows, some that Travis Scott has released. I want to have a large collection, at least that is my goal. I have about 20 now.
