KMC will host Karachi Games 2023 from March 3 – Newspaper





KARACHI: City Administrator Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman announced on Wednesday that Karachi Games 2023 would begin on March 3. Speaking at a press conference following the inauguration of the Karachi Games 2023 Secretariat at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Sports Complex, he said more than 5,000 men and women would participate in a record 42 different indoor and outdoor games during the event. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony. These games are organized at the city level on an inter-district basis to promote healthy activities in the city so that the maximum number of players have the opportunity to participate in these games, he said. Sports in Karachi Games include cricket, hockey, football, basketball, shooting ball, volleyball, softball, netball, dodgeball, karate, taekwondo, judo, badminton, table tennis, snooker, boxing, squash, chess, rowing, carom, bodybuilding, swimming, roller skating , Sepak Takrah, Futsal, Tug of War, Gymnastics, Wrestling, Shooting, Scrabble, Tennis, Cycling, Donkey Cart Racing, Arm Wrestling, Mass Wrestling, Weight Lifting and Marathon Race. In addition to field and athletics, the traditional cultural sports of the province, malakhra, kabaddi and khokhu, are also included in these games. More than 5,000 will compete in 42 competitions over 10-day events The administrator said that in order to carry out the administrative and technical matters, the Karachi Games Secretariat was located at the KMC Sports Complex. Various sports associations and other related persons will contact the secretariat, and all matters of the games will be done here, he added. He said the city’s unique sports festival would last for about 10 days, during which fans of different sports would see high-quality matches between the best teams and players in each field. Dr. Saif said the athletes will use the facilities of KMC Sports Complex, Kashmir Road and Women Sports Complex Gulshan-i-Iqbal for most sports. He said cricket matches will be held at Nazimabad Gymkhana, Eastern Star Ground, TMC Ground, Gulbarg Gymkhana, Shadab Ground, Orangi, Landhi Gymkhana, KP Ground. He said the hockey league would be held at KHA Hockey Stadium and Islahuddin Hockey Stadium while the football tournament would be held at KMC Football Stadium, Trans Lyari Football Ground, Skiston Star Football Ground, Ibrahim Hydari Football Ground. The administrator said that the basketball competition would be held at Aram Bagh Court and the table tennis competition at Sindh Sports Board Complex Nazimabad, while the boxing competition would be held at Peoples Sports Complex. Published in Dawn, February 23, 2023

