Cricket-England unchanged for second test, Henry returns to NZ

(Reuters) England will play the same style with the same team in the second Test against New Zealand, skipper Ben Stokes confirmed on Thursday.

The tourists stormed to a 267-run victory in the day-night opening Test at Tauranga last weekend thanks to the Bazball style of cricket they have played under Stokes and coach Brendon Baz McCullum.

Seamers Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Ollie Robinson all played key roles in the win and Stokes said it was not a good idea to send the same side to Wellingtons Basin Reserve on Friday after all three indicated they were ready to go.

It was just a case of watching the bowlers stop and they all came out pretty good, so yeah, team unchanged, he told reporters.

It’s a fine line between choosing your strongest 11 and making sure the bowlers you choose are 100%. Picking the team was pretty easy once they told me they were ready to go.

Last week’s victory was a first in a test for England in New Zealand since 2008 and they now have the chance to defeat the Black Caps in the home test series for the first time in six years.

However, in keeping with Bazball’s philosophy, Stokes said England would focus on playing entertaining cricket rather than the result.

It would be great to leave here with a 2-0 series win, but I don’t think it’s right to go in here to achieve that, Christchurch-born Stokes added.

I think we’re looking for the exact same cricket we’ve been playing for the last 10-12 months and if New Zealand is better than us this week then we can say so.

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee has made it clear his side will be happy to return to red ball cricket this week after being thoroughly outscored by England in the pink ball match at Bay Oval.

The sailor added that it was highly unlikely that New Zealand would try to copy England’s aggressive style of play in the second and final Test in Wellington.

You have to look to your side and try to work with what you have, he told reporters.

That works for England because of the composition on their part, but it’s about us finding a way that works for us.

We know these conditions pretty well and I think that’s where your home field advantage comes into play.

Home advantage in Test cricket usually includes wicket preparation, although Stokes noted that former New Zealand Test captain McCullum would have a good idea of ​​what the grassy course at the Basin Reserve could serve.

Southee said it was unlikely to change a New Zealand top order that had poor results in Tauranga, but that sailor Henry, who missed the first test due to the birth of his first child, was likely to be back in the side.

Matts has been a new-ball bowler for a while and has been running on the testing side for quite some time, so I think he’s slipping back in, he said.

That’s a decision we have to make as soon as we get a good look at the wicket.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, Editing by Stephen Coates)