3 potential NFL draft landing spots for Michael Mayer

Michael Mayer was the best tight end in college football in 2022 not named Brock Bowers. But the Notre Dame football star was there for the Mackey Award.

Bowers and Mayer were a great 1-2 at the college football position with only one of them qualifying for draft this year. Mayer chose to forgo his senior season at Notre Dame and enter the NFL draft, a wise decision for a really good player.

There’s a good chance he’s the first tight end selected and will go to a lucky team in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Where could we see Mayer finish in the 2023 NFL Draft?

3. Detroit Lions (No. 18)

As a Lions fan, this pains me. I think Michael Mayer is the best tight end prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the Lions have been burned from taking tight ends early over the years.

There was Brandon Pettigrew and then Eric Ebron and, most recently, TJ Hockenson. All of those guys showed flashes of being really good and potentially elite, but none of them really succeeded in Detroit. But Mayer could be different (this is what every Lions fan tells himself).

Mayer could fill the void Hockenson left when the Lions traded him to the Vikings last year, and then some. He’s good enough to be the next star tight end in the NFL.

The Lions’ offense comes together nicely and all it takes is a tight end from the elite to tie it all together.