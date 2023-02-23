Cherry Cricket a civic landmark in Denver | Food Review | Subscriber Content





The Cherry Cricket in Denver’s upscale Cherry Creek neighborhood prides itself on the renegade neighborhood as a popular bar that flips big, juicy burgers with no pretensions. Since it opened its doors nearly 78 years ago, little has changed about Crickets’ brick facade, large neon sign and prime corner location. This adds to the popularity of the restaurant, where the choice of beers and burgers is extensive. Couples, families (young and old) and friends make it a destination. It can accommodate many people with closely packed tables, several dining areas, a (temporarily) enclosed terrace and outdoor seating areas that are not much used at this time of year. One page of the menu is devoted to burgers and sandwiches, with the former taking up most of the space. In addition to beef, there are vegetarian, turkey, bison, and impossible options. Not to be missed though is the Cricket Burger 1/2 Pound ($11.50) or the Little Cricket Pound ($9.50). These are cooked to order and served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and pickle on the side. Start with the Cricket, then it’s time to take advantage of the dozens of topping options. Many, such as pineapple, sauerkraut or cheddar jalapeno Cheetos, are surprising. Most of them make sense, such as a variety of cheeses, pico de gallo or guacamole, and many more. The fees range from $1 to $5. My Cricket Burger was almost plain with allspice cheese ($2 extra) and grilled onions ($1), except the soft, sharp cheese was homemade with colorful chunks of diced red chili (pimento). The grilled red onions, while not sweet, went well with the cheese. The meat was cooked to a perfect medium and the slightly sweet, rich, thick brioche bun further elevates this all-American classic. The 720 Jammin Poblano Burger ($16.50) is a popular choice. It’s hard to know if this is due to his status as the 1st place winner in the 2021 People Choice in Denver’s Burger Battle or if Cricket regulars have long known about it. It starts with the house patty, some of that impressive allspice cheese, pork belly, poblano pepper with panko crust and raspberry sauce with cherry pepper. It’s a lively mess with the crunchy pepper that goes well with the sweet condiment. The pulled pork barbecue sandwich ($12.50) lacked the wow factor of the burgers. The ancho apricot sauce was barely detectable on the tender shredded pork. The milky coleslaw had the right amount of sweetness. Sides are extra, ranging from chips ($4) to mac and cheese ($6). French fries, onion rings or frings (a combination of both) were our choices. The fries are over seasoned, but the brittle coating that coats the sweet onions made these a favorite. Nothing beats a good milkshake ($6.50) to go with a burger and Cricket’s velvety strawberry treat on the spot. It’s light, not overly rich, with the spotlight on the fruit. The big dollop of whipped cream added a special touch. The place was packed and, even though we were in a smaller dining room, very noisy. Burger prices may seem high, but they are above average. Plus, the history of the crickets adds to the dining experience. Stay tuned for the stories that touch you the most. Good luck! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Cherry Cricket Popular place for burgers and beers. Place: 2641 E. Second Ave., Denver Contact: 1-303-322-7666; cherry cricket. com Prices: $8 to $16 Opening hours: Daily from 11am to 2am Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Outdoor dining. Favorite dishes: Cricket burger and 720 Jammin Poblano Burger. Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.

