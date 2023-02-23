Gainesville High alum Ian Scott returns to alma mater as head football coach





After nearly four months, Gainesville High School’s football program finally got its act together. And boy, was it worth the wait. After a long, arduous search for coaching, the Hurricanes named Gainesville alum Ian Scott as the program’s next head coach Wednesday morning. Scott replaces Dock Pollard, who stepped down as head coach on October 28, 2022 after a 0-10 season. Scott, who played for the Hurricanes from 1997-2000, brings a laundry list of experience. It all started in the 1900 block of Northwest 13th Street. Boys High School Basketball:Gainesville upsets Oakleaf, breaks Knight’s 19-game win streak Gators sports overview:Swim teams take SEC titles, softball wins, gymnasts lose to LSU Scott brings playing experience of all skill levels Scott geared up for the Purple Hurricanes on the soccer field and basketball court. On the hardwood, Scott helped Gainesville win its third of five state championships in 1999. As his high school career drew to a close, he opted for football, a fact that came as a surprise as Scott only started playing in his freshman year of high school. Nevertheless, four seasons on the Gainesville defensive line were enough to catch the eye of the football brains down the road, Florida’s Steve Spurrier. However, Spurrier left Gainesville for a shot at the NFL before Scott’s arrival. Instead, it was Ron Zook who inherited the Hurricanes’ pinnacle. During his sophomore and junior seasons, Scott was a staple of Florida’s defensive line, earning second-team All-SEC selections both seasons. Scott started 23 games for the Gators before filing for the NFL draft after his junior campaign. After being selected by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2003 NFL Draft, Scott went on to have a six-year pro career that also included retirements from the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers and San Diego Chargers. Scott no stranger to being called ‘Coach’ As soon as Scott left the NFL as a player, he returned to the sidelines, this time under a headset instead of a helmet and a set of shoulder pads. Scott first started coaching at the high school level and attended Daniel High School in Central, NC, a town just outside his hometown in Greenville. Then-Florida football coach Jim McElwain invited Scott to return to Gainesville as a graduate assistant in 2017, an opportunity he followed with a three-season stint at the University of Central Florida. In 2021, Scott reunited with McElwain in Central Michigan where he served as the Chippewas’ defensive line coach. However, when then-interim head coach Steve Wilks and the Carolina Panthers called in December 2022 with the need for a defensive line coach, this time Scott was on his way again to take a swing at coaching in the NFL. And now here we are and Scott is back where it all began: 1900 Block of Northwest 13th Street in Gainesville.

