Kalani Sitake prepares to begin spring training in the coming days as the men’s basketball team slipped into a dismal four-game streak on the road at Saint Marys. Coach Mark Pope has a home game with San Francisco to wrap up the WCC regular season and Sitake has set dates for three scrimmages on March 25, March 31 and April 14. The March 31 scrimmage is open to the public. In this piece, Dave McCann calls on Pope to make changes.

Sitake will be scrutinizing the skills and athleticism of many favorite walk-ons in the spring as he welcomes transfer talent from Boise State, Pittsburgh and junior colleges. A huge key is how transfer QB Kedon Slovis will adapt to Aaron Roderick’s offense.

Question of the week: There are some preseason Big 12 football rankings which has BYU somewhere between 11th and 12th in the league, a far too early look, but a project many in the media are taking on over the winter. How do you see the Cougars fit into the league during season one of league play?

Jay Drew: Let’s just say I wasn’t surprised to see several early Big 12 projections for the 2023 season have BYU at the bottom of the pack. That’s where I would have put the Cougars.

I wrote a few weeks ago about BYU’s low rankings for recurring manufacturing, especially in defense. Couple that with the fact that BYU struggled 8-5 last year and it’s pretty easy to argue that the Cougars will struggle mightily their first two years in Power Five competition.

History has shown that draft is always a problem for BYU, and that the shortfall will become even greater in the Big 12 if the schedule doesn’t drop in November as it did all those years as an independent.

That said, the schedule released last month isn’t as overwhelming as I thought. There are only a few games that seem unwinnable. BYU has a history of surprising people, like in 2021 when it went 5-1 against Power Five foes. So I say there might be a chance.

Dick Harmon: There is no question that BYU will have a hard time breaking even on the Big 12 Year 1 schedule. They will break in a new QB, a transfer portal RB, install a new defense and face competition they haven’t faced on a regular basis. However, I am optimistic that the Cougars will not be in the basement.

BYU has beaten Oklahoma, Baylor, Texas, Houston and Central Florida in recent years, but the challenge in the Big 12 is the weekly grind. BYU is a work in progress on depth, and that’s key. Fesi Sitake needs to rebuild receivers depth and Justin Ena needs linebackers. This is a rebuilding year for the Cougars and it will be challenging.

I believe forecasters are overlooking four factors that could push BYU higher than expected. The first is having Jay Hill as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach. Second, if they shake up the strength and conditioning program, hoping to avoid the number of injuries that have long plagued the program. Every team has injuries, but BYUs have been particularly tough due to the lack of depth. Third, BYU’s preferred walk-on program and returning missionary talent combined with the NIL program may provide some immediate assistance not measured by recruiting rankings. Also, the kicking game will be more consistent. Fourth, what BYU can do now with more Power Five money has been absent in recent years. This has to do with personnel, resources, training skills and the workload of the coach.

The Big 12 is a great football conference, but it’s a league where the defense struggles because of explosive offenses. BYU will only be as good as its offense is consistently enforced.

Cougar’s men’s golf team shattered a tournament record in winning a tournament in Hawaii last week.

In men’s hoops, the Cougars fell short in a hard-fought effort at WCC No. 1 Saint Marys, extending a losing streak to four games. Before that, the Cougars program under Pope got a lot of attention when BYU seemed weak and uninterested in a blowout loss to Santa Clara at the Marriott Center.

In women’s basketball the Cougars beat Santa Clara 78-72 only lost to San Francisco 72-59.

Former track star Whittni Morgan put in another outstanding performance in the 3,000 meters.

An honest article about BYU basketball. The portal cannot be the primary tool for bringing in players. For a team to develop, it needs the opportunity to play together. Completely rebuilding every year will never result in a successful program. Second, it was clear last year that BYU’s limited size was a problem. Their season fell apart when the two big men went down injured. Maybe there weren’t any big guys available, but no matter how good your center is, 6-6 is too short to play center in college ball. I’m not a coach or a basketball expert, but even I could see this was going to be a tough season for the Y and while they’ve played better than expected, it’s not surprising that an underpowered and under-trained team wears out over a period of time. season. BYU will fail miserably in the Big 12 if serious changes are not made. They need both size and talent.

Relevant points in this article. I have to leave it to Sitake… not a fan of his… but I have to admit he finally made some much needed favoritism changes. It got completely out of hand. BYU football may now be moving in the right direction. Pope is another story. Even in-game adjustments are difficult for him. Too many examples to list here. But maybe through all of this he can grow himself and recognize the much-needed course corrections that need to take place. This remains to be seen.

Why doesn’t Pope win one of the top LDS athletes? Being the first BYU coach in history to start five non-LDS players is an achievement only if you’re really good, not the worst BYU team in decades. Why is UVU getting much better talent, including a superior center with real height? UVU has no facilities, no money, no fan support, no games on TV, but they have beaten BYU two years in a row and win their conference. Pope’s recruiting is terrible and his coaching is average at best he only did well in his first few years as he formed a super team of the best UVU and BYU players but now he actually needs to recruit for the long haul and he can’t even get out of the bottom half of the pathetic WCC, so the Big 12 will be a big embarrassment to him next year as he’s way over his head. I’d like him to prove me wrong, but his teams are getting worse every year as he relies on low major rejections from the transfer portal to get BYU these absolutely horrible low major teams. I hope they have a good plan B coach to get this program back on track after they crash and burn again next year.

