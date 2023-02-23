



Delivered PC (Paul Cunningham), left, Sprout (Bryan Cadogan) and Blod (Tim White) have been attending cricket tests for years but missed out on tickets to the Black Caps vs England test at the Basin Reserve.

Blod, Sprout and PC had it all planned: the flights, the accommodation, the waddling to the Basin Reserve for five days to watch the Black Caps play England in a tradition that goes back 25 years. Only one thing: they had no tickets. And tickets for the first three days of the five-day test starting Friday are sold out. So Sprout real name Bryan Cadogan pulled in a message The ruler pipe under the headline Four boomers need help, asking if anyone had tickets they didn’t need. READ MORE:

It was Sprout, 63, who drew the accompanying stick-figure drawings of the four boomers. The fourth is PC’s new partner who will accompany the traditional trio to Wellington. Speaking from the South Island, Sprout said the group was still flying to Wellington for the test. If we have to, we’ll watch it from the pub, he said. STUFF The entry in Wednesday’s Dominion Post. Blod, Sprout and PC were friends and cricket fans who grew up in Balclutha, but when they were about 30 they realized they didn’t get around to seeing each other so they planned a group trip to a cricket test. It is a tradition that has often been continued annually ever since at the Basin Reserve, as well as at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Auckland or Christchurch. Every year they waddled down and met just before the first day of the test, buying a five-day pass at the gate. BARMY ARMY/TWITTER Barmy Army, England cricket supporters visiting NZ for the Black Caps series support Victim Support, a Kiwi charity where the mother of England captain Ben Stokes works. But this year the tickets were sold out for the first time. And for those names? According to Sprout, everyone in Balclutha has a nickname. His came from the tight, curly, sprout-like hair he had as a child. He’s completely bald now. He wasn’t sure how Blod’s real name Tim White got his name. PCs is more obvious. His real name is Paul Cunningham. NZ Cricket public affairs manager Richard Boock confirmed that tickets for the tests had sold out for the first three days.

