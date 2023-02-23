Tennis star Nick Kyrgios admits to being a ‘massive conspiracy’, doesn’t rule out Earth being flat





Lloyd Christmas was shocked in “Dumb and Dumber” when “we landed on the moon”. Well, apparently Nick Kyrigos would be just as surprised. In fact, the tennis star has his say on many popular theories. The 27-year-old Australian admitted that he is a “massive conspirator” and has no idea what is true and what is not. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM “I don’t even know what to believe anymore,” Kyrgios said when asked Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast about the shape of the earth. “I think we could talk about it for hours.” He seems a little indifferent to whether the Earth is flat or spherical and he wouldn’t be the only athlete to consider the former. Dallas Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving was once skeptical that the planet is a sphere, but he has since backtracked. But he’s holding on to the moon landing. One theory that has become quite popular is that it was simply filmed in a Hollywood studio. NOVAK DJOKOVIC REQUESTS PERMISSION TO TAKE US INTO TOURNAMENTS DUE TO VACCINE STATUS: ‘NOT IN MY HANDS “America apparently wasn’t even close to anything successfully going up in a rocket,” Kyrgios said when one of the hosts didn’t believe it to be true. And the pyramids in Egypt? Aliens. “I don’t think the pyramids were man-made,” he said, drawing some agreement. “The doors are huge, and we really don’t need doors that are the size of people.” There are theories that it was extraterrestrial activity that aligned them perfectly with the four cardinal points. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Kyrgios did not make the trip all around the world to compete in the 2023 Australian Open after winning the doubles championship in Melbourne last year. He lost last year’s Wimbledon final and is currently ranked 19th in the world.

