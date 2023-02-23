Quick hits from Corey Campbell, Rob Dvoracek and Donovan Raiola

Wednesday was talk day on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Three members of Matt Rule‘s first staff in Lincoln strength and conditioning coach Corey Campbellas well as linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola first met the local media in 2023. Both Campbell and Dvoracek are new to the program as they followed Rhule of the Carolina Panthers. Campbell was the Panthers’ assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2021-22 and was also with Rhule at Baylor. Dvoracek served as a coaching assistant in 2021 and a defensive assistant in 2022 with Carolina. Raiola is not a new face. He was the only assistant Rhule retained from the Scott Frost staff. >>> REGISTER to the Inside Nebraska site for only $9.95/month! Here are the fast hits of their time on stage:

Corey Campbell

>> The players have responded well to Campbell’s new ways of doing things. He said the players are “willing to be coached”. >> Campbell wants his players to get “one percent better every day”. Attention to detail and effort are huge pillars Campbell looks for in his weight room. >> Campbell is a former walk-on football player with Georgia, and he remembers his work in the weight room as a tool that helped him do what many didn’t think he could contribute to the team. That’s why he’s passionate about being a strength and conditioning coach. >> Campbell said if he doesn’t have players’ buy-in, they won’t follow or believe in the hard things he asks of them. That is why it is crucial to establish relationships with the players. >> How has the strength and conditioning field changed since he was a player? A ton, Campbell said. The progress made in the field has been great. When he played, he didn’t have devices like the slingshot, which keeps track of how much work the body puts into it. >> Campbell will not take credit for the idea of ​​having the team train in the snow, which happened recently. But he was all for the step of doing it. >> Campbell said Matt Hobbs, the deputy director of Football Strength & Conditioning, has a keen eye for improving player movement and helping injured athletes recover and get back on the field as quickly as possible. >> Football is a violent game and demands high standards, Campbell said. That’s why Rhule is very interested in athlete recovery and the different ways it is achieved. Campbell said Rhule always comes up with new ideas that he sees and hears and asks if it would work for Campbell and his program. >> Is it easy to find leaders when you look at the players who go through his training? “Leadership is a process,” said Campbell. He will not be able to identify who the real leaders of the team are until later.

Donovan Raiola

>> How were his first conversations with Rhule? Raiola said he is grateful for the opportunity and enjoyed the discussions he had with Rhule about the O-line philosophy. >> A few years ago with the Chicago Bears, the O-line coach was let go. Raiola was an aide on the line and that period of his life helped him through the process of being detained. >> Ben Scott is a potential starter in the center. The Arizona State transfer has “a lot of experience playing at a high level”. Ethan Piper And Turner Corcoran were others who could help in the center if needed. >> As the year progressed, the O line improved with every game, Raiola said. “As you watched the season progress, they just kept getting better and better.” >> Raiola believes being his second season with Nebraska will continue to help “They hear the same voice.” >> What is a common feature of the four in-state O-line commits? “Toughness,” Raiola said. “You watch the movie, see how hard they play.” >> Nouredin Nouili is coming off a suspension from the 2022 season due to a failed drug test. Nouili ​​is now back and Raiola is “thrilled to see the improvement”. >> With Teddy Prokhazka out for the spring while rehabbing from last year’s injury, who does Raiola look to for a left tackle? “We are working on that now,” said the coach. >> Prochazka has been to every meeting and is engaged while injured. “Teddy is one of the best teammates I’ve seen,” said Raiola. >> What has Raiola learned from recruiting transfer portals? Raiola kept his answer short and sweet: “Do a lot of research.”

Rob Dvoracek