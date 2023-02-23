Connect with us

Sports

Quick hits from Corey Campbell, Rob Dvoracek and Donovan Raiola

Quick hits from Corey Campbell, Rob Dvoracek and Donovan Raiola

 


Wednesday was talk day on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Three members of Matt Rule‘s first staff in Lincoln strength and conditioning coach Corey Campbellas well as linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola first met the local media in 2023.

Both Campbell and Dvoracek are new to the program as they followed Rhule of the Carolina Panthers. Campbell was the Panthers’ assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2021-22 and was also with Rhule at Baylor. Dvoracek served as a coaching assistant in 2021 and a defensive assistant in 2022 with Carolina.

Raiola is not a new face. He was the only assistant Rhule retained from the Scott Frost staff.

>>> REGISTER to the Inside Nebraska site for only $9.95/month!

Here are the fast hits of their time on stage:

Corey Campbell

>> The players have responded well to Campbell’s new ways of doing things. He said the players are “willing to be coached”.

>> Campbell wants his players to get “one percent better every day”. Attention to detail and effort are huge pillars Campbell looks for in his weight room.

>> Campbell is a former walk-on football player with Georgia, and he remembers his work in the weight room as a tool that helped him do what many didn’t think he could contribute to the team. That’s why he’s passionate about being a strength and conditioning coach.

>> Campbell said if he doesn’t have players’ buy-in, they won’t follow or believe in the hard things he asks of them. That is why it is crucial to establish relationships with the players.

>> How has the strength and conditioning field changed since he was a player? A ton, Campbell said. The progress made in the field has been great. When he played, he didn’t have devices like the slingshot, which keeps track of how much work the body puts into it.

>> Campbell will not take credit for the idea of ​​having the team train in the snow, which happened recently. But he was all for the step of doing it.

>> Campbell said Matt Hobbs, the deputy director of Football Strength & Conditioning, has a keen eye for improving player movement and helping injured athletes recover and get back on the field as quickly as possible.

>> Football is a violent game and demands high standards, Campbell said. That’s why Rhule is very interested in athlete recovery and the different ways it is achieved. Campbell said Rhule always comes up with new ideas that he sees and hears and asks if it would work for Campbell and his program.

>> Is it easy to find leaders when you look at the players who go through his training? “Leadership is a process,” said Campbell. He will not be able to identify who the real leaders of the team are until later.

Donovan Raiola

>> How were his first conversations with Rhule? Raiola said he is grateful for the opportunity and enjoyed the discussions he had with Rhule about the O-line philosophy.

>> A few years ago with the Chicago Bears, the O-line coach was let go. Raiola was an aide on the line and that period of his life helped him through the process of being detained.

>> Ben Scott is a potential starter in the center. The Arizona State transfer has “a lot of experience playing at a high level”. Ethan Piper And Turner Corcoran were others who could help in the center if needed.

>> As the year progressed, the O line improved with every game, Raiola said. “As you watched the season progress, they just kept getting better and better.”

>> Raiola believes being his second season with Nebraska will continue to help “They hear the same voice.”

>> What is a common feature of the four in-state O-line commits? “Toughness,” Raiola said. “You watch the movie, see how hard they play.”

>> Nouredin Nouili is coming off a suspension from the 2022 season due to a failed drug test. Nouili ​​is now back and Raiola is “thrilled to see the improvement”.

>> With Teddy Prokhazka out for the spring while rehabbing from last year’s injury, who does Raiola look to for a left tackle? “We are working on that now,” said the coach.

>> Prochazka has been to every meeting and is engaged while injured. “Teddy is one of the best teammates I’ve seen,” said Raiola.

>> What has Raiola learned from recruiting transfer portals? Raiola kept his answer short and sweet: “Do a lot of research.”

Rob Dvoracek

>> Why did Dvoracek want to come to Nebraska? First of all, he has a great relationship with Rhule. He also loves the Nebraska tradition.

>> Dvoracek suffered a career-ending injury in his final game of his sophomore year with Temple. Rhule suggested coaching while at Temple, which is how his career began.

>> Dvoracek has had great conversations with Luke Reimer And Nick Hendrik. At the moment, the goal is to establish relationships with the players. The football talk will come later.

>> How would Dvoracek describe Tony Whitedefense? “Chaos,” he said. There are many different looks the defense can have, he said.

>> What did Dvoracek take away from his time in the NFL? Everyone was willing to listen and learn, he said. It’s not always as it seems, as everyone is a highly paid prima donna.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://nebraska.rivals.com/news/quick-hits-from-corey-campbell-rob-dvoracek-and-donovan-raiola

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: