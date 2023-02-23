New football coach introduced: Dan Farina takes over the NHS programme

Football season may be six months away, but the Newtown High School program has already taken a big step toward kickoff opening with what NHS Athletic Director Matt Memoli expects will be a touchdown from taking on a head coach.

Dan Farina has been named to succeed Bobby Pattison, and the former New Canaan High assistant/offensive coordinator looks forward to building relationships and winning on the gridiron in keeping with Nighthawk tradition. The announcement that Farina would take over the Hawks was made on February 22.

We did our best to find the next person who would continue to take the program to the next level, Memoli said, adding that there were multiple applicants for the position. It was extremely difficult. The candidate pool consisted of highly qualified people.

Farina, 30, and a Fairfield native, helped lead New Canaan to the Class L State Championship last fall.

High school football coaching is so much more than Xs and Os. Dan is someone who we thought could be the face of the program, working with athletes, students, parents, teachers and administrators in the district, Memoli said, adding that he expects the transition to be smooth because, like Pattison, Farina is right – keeled.

Farina’s job, a school counselor at New Canaan High, translates very well into coaching, he and Memoli both believe.

It goes hand in hand. I think a lot of it translates between relationship building and team building, the coach said. I love contact with children and I enjoy working with them to achieve their goals.

Farina has already started working. In fact, he said the job actually started during the application process for the coaching role, when he started watching game movies to get a feel for the team. There will be training programs and pre-season training after the first steps of meeting with captains, the rest of the team, the parents and representatives of the youth football organization in the city. Farina is excited about every step of the process and getting to know the team and community as things unfold.

After receiving his undergraduate degree from Southern Connecticut State University, Farina received his master’s degree from Fairfield University. He played football fullback and linebacker at Fairfield Ludlowe.

Farina said he appreciates New Canaan’s coaching staff, led by head coach Lou Marinelli and assistant coach Chris Silvestri, saying they molded him into the coach he has become.

I’m super excited, said Farina. I have a lot of energy. I am passionate, definitely passionate about football. I’m big on positive energy, Newtown’s new coach said, adding that positive energy will help get the most out of his high school athletes.

Before working in New Canaan for five years, Farina spent six years coaching at another FCIAC school, Wilton High. Prior to that, he was at Pomperaug High in Southbury, a South-West Conference rival from Newtown, where Farina began his coaching career with a two-year stint as a freshman and then as a varsity assistant.

I look forward to joining the SWC. It’s where I started. It’s a good conference with teams like Newtown, Masuk and Barlow, Farina said. I am excited about the level of competition. I think it’s a great conference.

Farina will take on two well-known FCIAC foes St. Joseph of Trumbull and Trumbull High, starting with an opening night home game against St. Joe’s (date to be announced). Then there is always the option of playing New Canaan in the post season as both are Class L schools.

I look forward to being part of the community. I’m thrilled and thrilled to be a part of this, said Farina.

Dan Farina, left, has been announced as Newtown High School’s new football coach by Athletic Director Matt Memoli. Bee photo, Hutchison