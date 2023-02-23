Mount St. Mary’s men’s and women’s tennis back in action on Saturday





CONFIRM ST. MARY’S MEN’S TENNIS @ Saint Joseph

Saturday February 25e2023, TBD @George Mason

Saturday February 25e2023, 6:45 p.m ASSEMBLY UPDATE: The Mount has started the season 0-5 so far. They are trying to turn things around this Saturday as they have two games. The Mountain is led by Jarrett Carnibad And Philippos Zachiotis because they both won their single’s matches. ABOUT THE SAINT JOSEPH: Saint Joseph’s is 1-1 overall in tennis this season. Saint Joseph’s registers a big 7-0 victory against Coppin State on February 11e. They are led by Nathan Perrone, who is 16-1 in single games this year and 27-3 overall. ALL-TIME SERIES VS. SAINT JOSEPH: Mount St. Mary’s is 3-7 all-time against Saint Joseph’s. Saint Joseph’s has recorded the last seven meetings between the teams. ABOUT GEORGE MASON: George Mason is 1-3 on the season after dropping their last three. George Mason is led by Niza Simunyola, who is 14-4 overall in single games this season. George Mason hosts the Mount on Saturday. ALL-TIME SERIES VS. GEORGE METSEL: Mount St. Mary’s is 6-27 all-time against George Mason, with George Mason topping the Mount in the last nine encounters. The Mount will try to change the script this Saturday. NEXT ONE: The men’s team travels to Florence, South Carolina on Thursday, March 9 to face Francis Marione. CONFIRM ST. MARY’S WOMEN’S TENNIS @ Saint Joseph

Saturday February 25e2023, 6:30 p.m ASSEMBLY UPDATE: The Mount (1-2) started their spring season strong with a win before dropping the next two games there. Victoria Papadopoulou won her singles match last Saturday for The Mount’s lone run. Shirley Liang and Papadopoulou won their doubles. Ana Alvarez Storni is still a perfect 8-0 this season because her game wasn’t over yet. ABOUT THE SAINT JOSEPH: Saint Joseph’s is 2-1 this season and on a two game win streak. Saint Joseph’s is led by Ireland Amato, who is 14-9 in singles this season. ALL-TIME SERIES VS. SAINT JOSEPH: Mount St. Mary’s is 6-7 all-time against Saint Joseph’s with the Hawks having won the last two matchups. NEXT ONE: The Mountaineers play at Coastal Carolina on Sunday, March 5e at 3:00 PM.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mountathletics.com/news/2023/2/22/mens-tennis-mount-st-marys-mens-and-womens-tennis-back-in-action-on-saturday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos