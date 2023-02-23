Billionaire female tennis star insists on the same wage as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and co | Tennis | Sport





American tennis star Jessica Pegula is pushing for equal pay for tennis women – despite being a billionaire herself. Tennis has made significant strides over the past half-century, winning equal prize money at all four Grand Slams and leading the way as the women’s sport producing the most recognized and best-compensated female athletes in the world.

Tennis has the smallest gender pay gap in the sport, but some female players still earn around 34.32 per cent less than their male counterparts, according to a survey by money.co.uk last year. In 2019, Forbes published a list of the highest paid athletes in the world and Serena Williams was the only woman to make the top 100 – something Pegula wants to see an end to. Intriguingly, Pegula’s net worth is higher than that of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic combined. Pegula has earned over 5.6 million ($6.9 million) over the course of her career, but this is nothing compared to the huge business empire controlled by her father.

Her 71-year-old father, Terry Pegula, has an estimated net worth of 5.5 billion ($6.7 billion) and the tennis star will inherit a significant portion of it. Despite that wealth, however, Pegula is fixated on making sure women are all paid the same as men in tennis in the future. The world number 3, who is a member of the WTA Players Council, believes that more exposure is the key to greater success. She said: “I hope, of course, that we can continue to push for equal prize money in all events. Being more on TV. I feel that as far as I’m on the players’ council, we’ve already tried a lot to do that.

“I think we are slowly starting to see more of it, especially with the United Cup, the response from everyone who wants to see men and women playing on the same pitch and in the same team. The billionaire heiress added that her stance means women in 20 years won’t have to worry about not earning the same as male players. She concluded: “That’s always what we’ve been looking for, it’s just that people like our game and want to see us play and get more exposure, then of course inspire the next generation of girls who want to do the same. “Obviously, without the previous generation, we wouldn’t be here either. I think it’s always just to continue to inspire each generation, because those are the next people. That’s also what we fought for. Some of us are also older, on the council. We’re fighting for prize money for people in 20 years.”

