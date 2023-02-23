No. 5 men’s tennis falls in quarterfinals at the ITA Indoor Championships – The Cavalier Daily





After a disappointing loss to Ohio State last weekend, No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis looked to regain some momentum as they traveled to Chicago, Illinois for the ITA Indoor Championships. The sixteen-team field included powerhouses such as Tennessee, Texas, Baylor, Michigan, Ohio State and host Illinois. In the opening round of 16, the Cavaliers (8-4, 0-0 ACC) escaped with a narrow 4-3 victory against the No. 12 Volunteers (8-4, 0-0 SEC). Unfortunately for Virginia, their run would come to an abrupt end in the quarterfinals, where they suffered a brutal loss to the Wolverines (12-1, 0-0 Big Ten), 0-4. Hoping to walk away from the tournament on a positive note, Virginia was assigned to do a rematch against No. 2 Ohio State (14-1, 0-0 Big Ten). In a hard way, the Cavaliers suffered the same fate as in their earlier matchup, falling 0-4. Round of 16 Tennessee The game didn’t start out the way the Cavaliers had hoped. After freshman Mans Dahlberg and junior Iaki Montes de la Torre dropped the first doubles match 3-6, Virginia was in an early hole. Fortunately for the Cavaliers, the pair of junior Chris Rodesch and graduate student Ryan Goetz won their game 6-4, forcing the double to come down to game three. In a tight game, the junior duo of Jeffrey von der Schulenberg and Alexander Kiefer fell 4–6, and Virginia trailed one point early. On singles courts, Virginia fared much better. Rodesch, von der Schulenberg and Dahlberg won the first three games, meaning the Cavaliers only needed one of the remaining three games to get their way. Tennessee won two, but Goetz came in clutch for Virginia to secure the win in a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 thriller. Virginia would go on to win 4-3 and then play against Michigan, who defeated No. 13 Stanford in the first round. Quarterfinals Michigan After a narrow victory against the Volunteers, Virginia hoped to maintain that level of success against the high-flying Wolverines team. However, the Cavaliers got everything they could handle and more. It was a landslide victory for Michigan, which did not lose a game the entire game. The Wolverines quickly secured the double point, as von der Schulenberg and Kiefer went first to lose 6–3. Moments later, Montes and graduate student William Woodall also dropped their game, sending Virginia down 1-0. Not much changed on the singles courts, where Michigan only needed three games against Montes, von der Schulenburg and Dahlberg to secure the three remaining points. Virginia had some success winning sets, as both Rodesch and Goetz led 1–0, but their games were not over until three Michigan players took victories in straight sets. Comfort Ohio State Although the Cavaliers lost to Michigan, they still had a chance to make up for an earlier loss by taking on Ohio State. Not only could they leave Chicago winning, but they could do it against the No. 1 team in the nation, a team that inflicted a demoralizing defeat on them a week ago. Unfortunately, the consolation game went the same way as these teams’ first meeting, with the Cavaliers losing 0-4. After Dahlberg and Montes dropped the first doubles match 0-6, Kiefer and von der Schulenberg won 6-4 to give Virginia early hope. However, in the third game, Rodesch and Goetz suffered a heartbreaking, 6-7 (3-7), loss that gave the Buckeyes the early double. With the wind out of their sails at this point, Virginia was not doing well in singles matches. Rodesch, Kiefer and von der Schulenberg went down consecutively and the Cavaliers suffered a 0-4 loss in consecutive games. With the indoor portion of their season over, Virginia now focuses on conference play in a challenging league featuring five top-25 squads. However, the Cavaliers will be prepared for a rigorous schedule, especially considering the level of competition the team faced last weekend. Next, the Cavaliers open the ACC game at home against Miami on March 3 at 3 p.m

