Sports
Steve Smith ‘has had secret talks with US Major League Cricket about 2024 switch’
Would Steve Smith end up playing cricket in… America? The Australian star “has been in secret talks with US Major League Cricket about the 2024 switch” after previously stating it would be “pretty cool” to finish his career in the States
Steve Smith could enter a new cricket league in the United States after reportedly holding secret talks about a move next year.
The former Australia captain, 33, has previously said it would be ‘pretty cool’ to end his career in the United States as he and wife Dani have made New York their second home.
A new league is hitting the United States – titled US Major League Cricket – and its co-founder Sameer Mehta has told News Corp that Smith is one of many Australian cricketers they are trying to recruit.
“We’ve been in touch with Steve about his plans and what he thinks,” said Mr. Mehta.
“What he would like to do one day is play cricket in the US, if his schedule allows.”
Steve Smith could end his career in the United States during secret talks
The 33-year-old sees a mega-money move to the United States and is in talks with backers
He had previously said it would be “pretty cool” to play in the US, where he has a home in New York
“His view was that if he could make it work and if we could make it work this season, I know he has obligations. I don’t know what the Australian calendar is next year, but I think there’s plenty of room for him to potentially play.’
Next year’s T20 World Cup will be held in the US and the West Indies, which could open a window for Smith to compete in the local T20 tournament.
Mehta added that he would like Smith to play a major role in the US national minor league in an effort to help develop youth and high performance programs in the US.
“In the long run, we think we’ll see him a lot in the US,” he said.
“Steve would be someone we would focus very heavily on. If he’s here, we’d ask him to come.’
A number of high-profile investors are rallying behind the new competition in the US, including Microsoft boss Satya Nardella and Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan – who also owns the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL franchise.
