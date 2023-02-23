Iceland Cricket faces flak over Virat Kohli’s century drought tweet | Cricket news







But Kohli’s agonizing wait to score a hundred in the Try cricket continues with the Indian batsman’s final ton coming against Bangladesh in November 2019 Eden Gardens .

Kohli also failed to impress in the ongoing Test series against Australia with scores of 12, 44 and 20 so far in the first two Tests.

The Icelandic cricket who are very active on social media, took to Twitter to highlight that Kohli has not scored a century in 23 tests.

"This statistic may not please many of our Indian fans, but it is now 23 Tests since Virat Kohli scored a century, which was in 2019. How long is too long?" Iceland Cricket tweeted. This statistic may not please many of our Indian fans, but it is now 23 Tests since Virat Kohli scored a century, while https://t.co/4LrQI8OrDD — Icelandic Cricket (@icelandcricket) 1677004755000

But their move didn't go well with Twitterati hitting the body for digging Kohli. @icelandcricket No, please don't become another @venkateshprasad. Leave the boy alone. He is doing well as a player. — Rehan.eth | Marketing | Productivity (@digicritics) 1677025856000 @icelandcricket But you won't understand bcz you can only understand white not red (ball cricket). — Bikram Pratap Singh (@bikram123) 1677045694000 @icelandcricket As long as he takes it to score his next wait what is the question again — Abhi (@AbBhagya) 1677044433000 @icelandcricket Until Venkatesh Prasad highlights like KLR Can you please dig more stats like how many im https://t.co/OgGTBGz5Sj Jitendra Pathariya (@jpathariya) 1677053386000 @icelandcricket Thanks for reminding us so we carefully follow Kohli on that. Iceland Cricket should be https://t.co/ZglDxdS1ML though — Vaddepally Praveen (@VaddepallyPrav) 1677067822000

