Sania Mirza: After a groundbreaking career of 20 years, the Indian tennis superstar plays her last match





CNN

—



It’s never easy to know when to say goodbye to a 20-year professional career, but six-time grand slam winner and tennis pioneer Sania Mirza says she’s retiring this week on her own terms.

The 36-year-old Indian star played her last professional match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Tuesday, where she and doubles partner Madison Keys lost to Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova 6-4 6-0. Mirza had announced her retirement earlier this year.

I feel a lot of gratitude today. I will still be around tennis. It just doesn’t compete, Mirza told reporters.

The star, mother of four-year-old son Izhaan, also plans to coach the Royal Challengers women’s cricket team in Bangalore.

According to to the team, Mirza will guide our female cricketers in excelling under pressure.

The whole concept of me being there has nothing to do with cricket, Mirza told the WTA website. It actually has to do with the mental aspect of things with these younger girls.

They’ve never been in positions where they’ve had a career, so much money, millions depending on them. Many of them have not been on TV, have not done advertisements or recordings. It’s so easy to get distracted from that sort of thing. It is also very easy to get tense and feel the pressure because so much is expected of you.

Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka told the WTA website that what Mirza had done for India, for the region here, is absolutely remarkable.

Little girls who didn’t really have a role model before can now see what’s possible, Azarenka added. I think that is priceless. That will be her legacy.

After turning pro in 2003, Mirza became the first Indian woman to win a WTA title in 2005 at her hometown competition, the Hyderabad Open.

Right-hander Mirza excelled in singles, reaching a career No. 27 before specializing in doubles. She won the mixed doubles at the French Open in 2012 and the US Open two years later.

After partnering with Switzerland’s Martina Hingis in 2015, Mirza won three consecutive majors, including wins at Wimbledon and the US Open, and the Australian Open in 2016.

In 2015, she climbed to No. 1 in doubles, becoming the first Indian woman to hold the No. 1 ranking on the WTA Tour, and was the year-end World No. 1 in doubles for both 2015 and 2016.

When Mirza was young, people often expressed disapproval of her tennis game to her parents.

People came forward and said, Don’t you waste your money, don’t you think she should be a doctor, don’t you think you should put all that money into her education? Mirza told CNN in 2015.

When I used to say, ‘One day I want to play Wimbledon’, it was treated as a joke because it hadn’t happened before.

Sports always teach you that no matter how many odds are against you, you can get through them. My life is a perfect example of what it means to get out of trouble. When I started playing tennis, not many people believed that sport could be a profession for a girl from Hyderabad.

Many people (say to me) all the time, ‘You are the first woman to do this, you are the first Indian to do this man or woman,’ said Mirza.

That’s not something I consciously think about every time I step on the field, but I do know in the back of my mind that I played a bit of a part and I feel privileged to say, and I’m proud to say, that I have been part of a change.

I think what’s really special is what the common people think about it, the audience. If you look at it in perspective, it seems quite small, winning a tennis match, in life.

However, at the end of the day it’s great because it brings everyone together and for me to give this back to the country was very special.

Mirza has also found herself at the center of several controversies throughout her career.

In 2005, she was widely criticized for wearing a skirt on court, which is routine for female players, but it paled in comparison to the 2010 conviction she received for her marriage to former Pakistani cricket captain Shoaib Malik. Relations between neighboring India and Pakistan have long been tense.

I have had many controversies for many different reasons, says Mirza, who is Muslim. The fact is that I went through it all, it was a good learning experience. It made me the person I am today and it made me a strong and very mature person.

She leaves tennis in the hope that she has inspired her compatriots.

I think India [has produced] some of our biggest superstars outside of cricket are women whether in badminton, boxing or wrestling. It’s the women who have won more medals than the men in the last few Olympics, she told reporters.

I think that’s what tennis has brought me in the last 20 years I’ve given it. It has also given me back double.