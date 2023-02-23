After a two-year break, the National Indigenous Cricket Championships a T20 tournament returns to Alice Springs

An Australian cricket tournament aimed at launching elite careers for more First Nations players has returned after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

Most important points: The National Indigenous Cricket Championships are usually held every year in Alice Springs

The National Indigenous Cricket Championships are usually held every year in Alice Springs However, the T20 format event was disrupted in 2021 and 2022 by the pandemic

However, the T20 format event was disrupted in 2021 and 2022 by the pandemic Cricket Australia says the championships provide a platform for First Nations players to progress in the sport

Seven men’s and five women’s teams compete this week in Alice Springs for the National Indigenous Cricket Championships, a week-long T20 tournament usually held annually on Arrernte land.

Now in its sixth year, the Championships aim to bring more Indigenous cricketers to represent Australia at the highest level, as well as provide an important opportunity for players from across the country to build connections and share culture.

For Gerry Reid, the vice-captain of this year’s Northern Territory women’s team, and an Arabana and Warlpiri woman, it’s both exciting and nerve-racking to be back.

She recently moved to the remote town of Tennant Creek and trains with the men’s team at the local tennis court, as there are no cricket nets.

Gerry Reid says the tournament allows players to share culture. ( ABC News: Charmayne Allison )

“Being so remote there isn’t much cricket where I’m from so you have to make do with what you’ve got,” she said.

“We just do a lot of throwdowns and batting, and we do a little fielding on the main oval.”

For area women’s team captain and Palawa woman Febi Mansell, cricket has been a life changer.

She was only seven years old when she first came into contact with the sport.

Febi Mansell says cricket has changed her life. ( ABC News: Charmayne Allison )

“A few random kids came into my class and said, ‘Anyone want to play cricket?'” she recalls.

“I raised my hand because I wasn’t doing any sports at the time. I was just sitting at home and bored and all my friends got into trouble.

“I thought, ‘No, I want to get out and do something’. 18 years later I’m here.”

Players are happy to be back at the event for the first time since 2020. ( Delivered: Cricket Australia )

Now Febi wants to inspire the next generation.

“One day I want to help kids who were in the same position as me to get here [championships],” she said.

“I want to see them thrive and know there’s something beyond the four walls at their home. They can travel the world. They can make money doing something they enjoy.”

The championships also aim to nurture the next generation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players.

This includes 16-year-old Wiradjuri Callee Black, a member of the New South Wales competitive women’s team, as well as the under-19 national team.

Callee Black is playing in the tournament for the first time this year. ( ABC News: Charmayne Allison )

A love of cricket runs in the family her parents and her elder sister are cricketers and she is now making her own way in the sport.

This is her first tournament and already Cricket Australia says she is “someone to watch”.

“I love connecting with everyone,” she said.

“Some days you don’t always get a result, but as long as you play with a smile on your face, that’s all that matters.”

Seven men’s teams and five women’s teams are participating in the competition this year. ( Delivered: Cricket Australia )

New South Walesmen team captain Tyran Liddiard said the championships could be a great learning experience for the participants.

“Obviously we’re here to play cricket, but I think everyone is growing as a person,” Liddiard said.

“And really it’s just about meeting new people, building relationships and learning about other tribes and other cultures in different areas of Australia, which is great.”

It is hoped that the tournament can help the careers of talented Indigenous players from all over Australia. ( Delivered: Cricket Australia )

Cricket Australia says the championships have already produced some outstanding players such as Ashleigh Gardner.

The Australian cricketer recently made international headlines at the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction, netting a deal worth more than half a million dollars.

It is hoped that the tournament will continue to pave the way for the next generation.

“This is a platform for young Aboriginal women and men who want to become professional cricketers,” said Ms Reid.

“But it also represents a lot of cultural aspects, just being proud of your culture and building that sisterhood and brotherhood.”